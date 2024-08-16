Müller's early doubles secure a loosely-contested cup victory for FC Bayern

In the cup opener, Bundesliga veterans FC Bayern outperformed their competitors, with Thomas Müller leading the charge against second-division newcomers SSV Ulm. Celebrating their new coach, Vincent Kompany, Bayern secured a 4-0 victory, with Müller scoring twice in the early stages. Kompany's debut was a success, as Munich demonstrated their dominance with Müller's heroics.

Kompany, fresh off the trainer's bench, oversaw an efficient beating of second-division opponent SSV Ulm, finishing with a commanding 4-0 scoreline (2-0) in the cup's first round. Despite a challenging season prior, Munich appeared collected, though not exactly dazzling, in their attempt to conquer all titles, as announced by Uli Hoeneß.

34-year-old Thomas Müller, nearing the end of his contract, kickstarted the comfortable victory by netting in the 12th and 15th minutes. Kompany's debut proceedings saw minor setbacks in the second half, but Kingsley Coman (79') and Harry Kane (90+3') came in to put things right, extending the lead.

Former Munich women's team coach, Thomas Wörle, and his Ulm team struggled to shake the focused record champions. Munich's upcoming Bundesliga encounter with Wolfsburg next weekend is expected to present a more formidable challenge.

Benched Goretzka

Controversially leaving Leon Goretzka on the bench, despite his fitness and reputation as a valuable asset for Munich's rebuild, was a slight puzzle from Kompany. However, Bayern's attacking trio, consisting of Goretzka, Coman, and top scorer Harry Kane, displayed their prowess later on, making their appearances in the latter stages of the game.

Regardless, Munich started strongly with Müller benefitting from excellent play from midfielder Joshua Kimmich and unselfish passing from Serge Gnabry. Bayern fans who had shown their enthusiasm with a pre-game banner proclaiming "To the cup final with the glory of past days" endorsed Müller's opening goal.

Sporting director Max Eberl expressed ambitions beyond just a successful debut, aiming to secure victory in every match, thereby setting clear goals. Kompany, on the other hand, was content with the positive start and feeling that they were heading in the right direction.

Although fatigue began to wear on the team towards the game's close, Kompany's guidance from the sidelines was not overly required.

[Image 1: Müller's first goal][Header 1: Munich keeping it simple, scoring beautifully][List 1: German Champions - Bundesliga champions 11 times, DFB-Pokal winners 8 times, UEFA Champions League winners 6 times, Club World Cup winners 1 time][Highlight 1: 34-year-old Thomas Müller]

[Image 2: Harry Kane scores on the counter in the dying seconds of the game][Link to the German original text: https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1004510-fc-bayern-munich-overpowers-ssv-ulm-in-cup-opener]

In the exhilarating post-match celebration, the crowd was singing "[♪ I'm not gonna let you go AtA ♪]," a popular song, reflecting the team's resilience and their unwillingness to relinquish their dominance. The victory, marked by Müller's heroics, served as a reminder of Bayern's remarkable history, echoing the lyrics, "I've been around the world and I know exactly what I see."

As the final whistle blew, Kompany, grinning from ear to ear, turned to his assistant and hummed, "[♪ I'm not gonna let you go AtA ♪]," expressing his satisfaction with the team's performance, their first victory under his leadership.

Read also: