National team - Müller hopes for a European Championship celebration like 2006: "Absolutely magical"

National soccer playerThomas Müller sees the home European Championship this year as a chance for a "really good soccer festival" and has high hopes for the support of his own fans.

He "would think it would be cool if we as a nation managed to look forward to this great soccer tournament in our own country", the 34-year-old FC Bayern Munich professional wrote in his newsletter. "We have the chance to present ourselves as great hosts and celebrate a really good soccer festival together."

The 126-time international also recalled the 2006 World Cup in Germany, which he experienced as a fan. "It was absolutely magical." In sporting terms, the 2014 world champion sees the tournament on home soil as a great opportunity for the recently struggling national team. "Maybe we can come into the tournament on a positive note - like in 2006 - and then grow with the support of the German public," wrote the long-serving Bundesliga professional.

Müller was recently back in the national team squad under new national coach Julian Nagelsmann, and he also extended his contract with FC Bayern until the end of June 2025 shortly before Christmas. "It's also liberating for me now that my sporting future is already clear and I can put my full focus on soccer," Müller wrote.

The decision to play another year was made in the summer and fall. "I love the competition and the will to win is just as strong as it used to be." The Champions League final in Munich in 2025 is also a great motivation: "With the Bayern soul, that's a dream and also an achievable one."

Source: www.stern.de