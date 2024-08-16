- Muller gets paired twice in Kompany's initial lineup

Under the guidance of Thomas Müller's leadership, FC Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany had a victorious opening to the season with a straightforward 4:0 victory (2:0) against newly promoted second division team SSV Ulm in the DFB-Pokal. Kompany, who opted to leave Leon Goretzka out of the lineup, spent a significant portion of the game watching from the sidelines, frequently clapping for his team's we'll-done performance. The Belgian could celebrate the extension of a current streak: Bayern has progressed to the second round every year since the 1995/96 season.

Müller's early strikes (12th and 15th minutes) allowed Kompany, attired in dark pants, a white tee, and a dark hat, to relax throughout the majority of the game at the Donaustadion. Following the interval, Bayern struggled to wrap up the match against the resilient Ulm side. Kingsley Coman increased the lead to 3:0 (79th), and substitute Harry Kane secured a fourth goal in the 93rd minute.

Goretzka's struggles

Müller's goals boosted him to 35 and 36 in the DFB-Pokal, placing him among the top 8 all-time scorers. Although the main topic of post-match discussion centered around Goretzka's omission from the squad. Unselected for the home European Championship and having difficulty finding a spot at Bayern, Goretzka did not feature in Munich's cup squad.

"Our team is incredibly talented. We've further strengthened our midfield," sporting director Max Eberl declared before kick-off on ZDF. Goretzka does possess a contract, and Bayern honors all contracts. "It's completely normal to discuss potential future sporting scenarios," Eberl added. Goretzka's contract expires on June 30, 2026 – his future remains unclear.

Müller, the consistent Pokal performer

The eagerly awaited Pokal encounter lost its tension early on. In front of Ralf Rangnick, who previously led Ulm to great successes and was a candidate for the Bayern coaching job, the hosts fought bravely. Every challenge, every tackle by Thomas Wörle's side against Bayern's women's players was cheered by the majority of the 17,400 spectators in the packed Donaustadion.

But Müller, Munich's Pokal veteran, guided the game as expected. Joshua Kimmich launched the ball to Müller, who effortlessly converted in his typical fashion. The soon-to-be 35-year-old added a second goal shortly afterward, courtesy of a Serge Gnabry assist. Only Charly Körbel (70 for Eintracht Frankfurt) and Manfred Kaltz (67 for Hamburger SV) have played more Pokal games for a single club than Müller has for Bayern (66).

Bayern fans' pyrotechnics

Post-break, Kompany waited for the smoke to dissipate from a grand display of pyrotechnics from the Bayern ultras before taking his seat once more at the front of his technical area, exchanging greetings with many in the audience.

The overwhelmed Ulm team, whose goalkeeper Christian Ortag was forced off the field following a half-hour due to a thick bump and dizziness, kept their heads held high. The hosts even inched close to a 1:2 comeback. However, after earning victories in four of five pre-season friendlies, Kompany, who introduced Kane for his when debut in the Pokal, suffered no defeat in the sixth match. In the closing stages, new recruits João Palhinha and Michael Olise also received their first taste of competitive action for Bayern.

