Much better than "Kevin - Home Alone" - these are the best Christmas movies of all time

"Isn't life beautiful?"

Sorry, that was to be expected, but Frank Capra's fairy tale about the world-weary savings bank clerk (James Stewart) who is put back on track by an angel is still magical even after more than 70 years. Fun fact: the brilliant professional sarcastic Dorothy Parker also worked on the screenplay for this feel-good classic.

"Die Hard"

The eternal question of whether "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie or not is answered like this: "Ho ho ho, now I have a machine gun." And it's Christmas Eve when John McClane aka Bruce Willis pulverizes a terrorist squad and a skyscraper in the process. At the end, Vaughn Monroe sings "Let it Snow". Any questions?

"Indeed...Love"

Bill Nighy belts out "Christmas Is All About You", Hugh Grant turns Downing Street into a dance floor and Martin Freemann falls in love with orthopaedically challenging sex positions. Some screenwriters don't have a lifetime to come up with so many great moments, characters and ideas. Richard Curtis belongs in the cinematic Olympus for this permanent cinematic embrace alone.

"The Simpsons: Everyone's Favorite Unlucky Family"

"Hey, since when is Christmas just about the presents? We shouldn't forget the true meaning of this day - the birth of Santa Claus." Says Bart Simpson. Just one of many great quotes from the Christmas episode of the ninth season of The Simpsons, in which Bart accidentally sets the tree and all the presents on fire and claims it was burglars. The town's initial solidarity turns to anger. And Homer Simpson concludes: "God hates us!"

"We are not angels"

Not on paper at first. But they do: because their escape fails, the three escapees Humphrey Bogart, Peter Ustinov and Aldo Rey take up residence with a grocer, whom they help out time and time again and celebrate Christmas with. Nothing good happens unless you do it. Incidentally, this does not apply to Neil Jordan's 1989 remake with Robert De Niro and Sean Penn.

"The fire tongs punch"

Perhaps the best recipe in homeschooling times: the evergreen teen comedy with Heinz Rühmann. And since Christmas is always a celebration of more drinking, we'll end these lines with the wise words of Professor Crey: "The fermenting alcohol then begins to fizz, creating a secret fizz or blueberry fuzz." Well-being.

"Bad Santa"

If you were to add up the swear words of all Scorsese and Tarantino films, you would probably only get half the number of Terry Zwigoff's raunchy comedy. Billy Bob Thornton as a criminal, drunken, swearing, child-hating department store Santa Claus really, well, hits the shit out of it here. Of course, even he gets reformed, it's Christmas after all, damn f***ing ****.

"The soldiers of fortune"

A movie from 1983, a time when Eddie Murphy was still really funny. As part of a bet between two millionaires, he swaps roles as a conniving beggar with a snooty businessman (Dan Aykroyd). In the end, the question of whether people's behavior is determined more by their environment or their genes is answered. Either way, everything turns out well in the end.

"The Life of Brian"

A little blasphemy for the festive season doesn't hurt. Enter Brian Cohen, alias Schwanzus Longus, who is worshipped as a messiah against his will. Monty Python's irreverent comedy from 1979 still upsets the right people today. But hey: "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life".

"Tracks in the sand"

Three rustlers botch a bank robbery and shortly afterwards find themselves guardian angels for a baby whose mother died in childbirth. By far the most unusual and warmest film by the tough-guy team of John Ford (director) and John Wayne.

"The Miracle of Manhattan"

Is the guy working in the Macy's department store actually the real Santa Claus, as he claims, or not? The whole of New York mocks him, and his mental state is even debated in court. A girl called Susan, played by little Natalie Wood, proves to be the cleverest of them all in George Seaton's classic. The real point, we have long known, is not about original or fake.

"Nice present"

In the 70s, there was once a satirical magazine in the USA called National Lampoon, under whose name films were also produced, a series with the crazy Griswold clan around Chevy Chase, for example. Whether it's cutting Christmas trees, putting up fairy lights or preparing turkey dances, everything here ends in disaster. It's lost a bit of its patina since 1989, but some of the gags are still a blast.

"The Princess Bride"

Still enchanting, Rob Reiner's fairytale love story between the stable boy Westley and the beautiful Buttercup. Incidentally, she plays Robin Wright, who later taught her husband and us to fear the coldest Claire Underwood in "House of Cards".

"A Very Murray Christmas"

Small and sweet on Netflix: a rather half-baked movie by Sofia Coppola with Bill Murray and music by the band Phoenix. Not much of a plot, more of a feeling: that Christmas can also be celebrated in a sloppy, casual way. Like a very dry champagne, drunk in a robe.

"Laurel & Hardy: The Big Deal"

Stan and Ollie sell Christmas trees in Los Angeles. With an unsolicited delivery service. After just 20 minutes, everything is in ruins: House, car, nerves. Probably the closest movie to reality for the festive season.

"Deadly Christmas"

From the makers of "Die Hard 2" and "Lethal Weapon": a Christmas baller orgy with Geena Davies (a mother with memory loss who discovers that she used to be a professional killer) and Samuel L. Jackson (a private detective who helps her with this discovery). Material battle. Also close to reality.

"Sopranos: Santa Claus sends his regards"

An episode from the third season of the best series of all time. This is how the mafia in New Jersey gives presents. Or: What do you give a mafia boss who has already taken everything he can get?

