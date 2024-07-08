Exhibition on board - MS Wissenschaft tours the country - from mid-July in NRW

The MS Wissenschaft exhibition ship will make a stop in North Rhine-Westphalia as part of its Germany tour from mid-July. From 18th to 22nd July, the ship will be in the Stadthafen in Munster. Following this, there will be stops in Luedinghausen in the Coesfeld district (23rd-25th July), Hamm (27th-30th July), Dortmund (1st-4th August), Duisburg (6th-9th August), Monheim am Rhein (10th-14th August), Cologne (15th-20th August), Bonn (21st-23rd August), and finally Konigswinter (24th-26th August). The ship is on a mission for the Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

The MS Wissenschaft will then continue on to Rhineland-Palatinate. This year, the interactive onboard exhibition is themed around Freedom - the central theme of the Science Year 2024. The occasion is the 75th anniversary of the Basic Law. Questions about artistic freedom, the freedom of personal decisions, and the consequences of Artificial Intelligence for freedom will be addressed.

According to the organizers, visitors to the ship can become "brain researchers" and test how free their decisions are. They will learn how genetic and social factors influence their actions. Admission is free. At the first station, in cooperation with the University of Munster, there are five additional events planned with historians, philosophers, physicists, and theologians.

Dates:- Munster: 18th-22nd July- Luedinghausen: 23rd-25th July- Hamm: 27th-30th July- Dortmund: 1st-4th August- Duisburg: 6th-9th August- Monheim am Rhein: 10th-14th August- Cologne: 15th-20th August- Bonn: 21st-23rd August- Konigswinter: 24th-26th August

