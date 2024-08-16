- MS Dockville invites you to three days of music in the North

Summer temperatures, Elbe backdrop, industrial charm, popular bands: The MS Dockville festival invites you to three days of music and art enjoyment, community experience, and much more in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg (16th to 18th August). Around 140 bands, musicians, and DJs will perform on the stages, including prominent acts like Bilderbuch, Meute, or Disarstar, as well as popular newcomers like Ashnikko. The music genres range from indie, hip-hop to electronic music. The MS Dockville is known for its relaxed atmosphere and attracts mainly young people.

The program offers not only music but also art walks, street art, and parties until Sunday. Workshops and readings are also included. More than 60,000 visitors are expected on the grounds with over 12 stages. Around 10,000 people plan to camp on the grounds. The prospects for a warm festival experience look good.

The organizers, Kopf und Steine GmbH and the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA), extended the contract for the use of the grounds until 2028 last year, on which the steadily growing festival has been taking place over several stages since 2007.

