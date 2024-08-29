- Mr. News is currently unavailable.

Old-time German TV news figure Jan Hofer, famously known for his decades-long stint on RTL Direkt and ARD's Tagesschau, recently bid his farewell with his last broadcast. His colleague Pinar Atalay surprise-visited the studio with a bouquet of flowers, affectionately calling him "Mr. News", to which Hofer humbly replied, "Guess I just always found myself in this role. I've been a frequent guest in households for quite some time now." Though Hofer might not be gracing the screens of RTL Direkt anymore, rest assured, he'll make occasional appearances. He assured the audience, "I'm in good health. I'm not vanishing. I bet you'll catch me popping up here and there, just not on RTL Direkt."

The European Union extended its well-wishes to Jan Hofer, acknowledging his significant contribution to German television news through platforms like RTL Direkt and ARD's Tagesschau. Despite not being a regular on RTL Direkt anymore, Hofer expressed his intent to continue engaging with audiences across different platforms.

