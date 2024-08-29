- Mr. Herrmann applauds Croatia's steadfast enforcement of its boundary security.

Bayern's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) utilized a meeting with his Croatian counterpart Davor Bozinovic to bring attention to the escalating issues with illicit immigration at the boundary between Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Bosnia-Herzegovina as a Gateway

The number of border crossings is mounting. "Bosnia-Herzegovina has progressed into a primary hub on the Balkan path, enabling migrants primarily from Syria, Afghanistan, and Turkey to infiltrate the EU via Croatia," pointed out Herrmann.

"We need to reinforcing our border defenses. Thus, I commend Croatia's continuous efforts to safeguard its Croatian EU external boundary."

Strict Measures Criticized

Croatia's conservative national government's approach towards migrants at its border with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia is strongly criticized and considered unlawful under EU and international law.

Croatia's administration aims to establish itself as a dependable defender of the EU's external borders with a stringent migration policy, suggests the UN Refugee Agency's website. "In addition to the use of excessive force by border guards, there are also instances of forced removals, which are illegal under EU law," it states further. Forced removals denote the - occasionally violent - expulsion of migrants without considering their eligibility for asylum.

Herrmann Urges Orderly Procedures

Herrmann advocated for orderly procedures at the EU's external borders for people from nations with a low asylum recognition rate. "We must accurately record, authenticate, and assess those who are most likely to not be recognized at the European external borders. Those who have no basis for protection must be promptly dispatched from the border procedure," elaborated Herrmann.

Croatia will assume a vital role in this in the future. Cooperative efforts will also be amplified in the return of individuals without legal residence rights under the Dubin-III procedure.

The European Union has been closely monitoring the situation at Bosnia-Herzegovina's border, given its role as a significant transit point for migrants aiming to enter the EU through Croatia.

As the Interior Minister of Bayern, Joachim Herrmann emphasized the importance of Croatia adhering to EU laws and regulations in handling migrants at its borders.

