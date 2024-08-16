- Moving from BVB-Jungstar Brunner to Monaco perfect

The transfer of talent Paris Brunner from Dortmund to AS Monaco in the French league is complete. "We would have liked to keep Paris with Borussia Dortmund in the long term, unfortunately he did not want to follow the path we showed him," said BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl in a statement from the football Bundesliga club.

It is reported that the transfer fee for the 18-year-old striker is four million euros. According to media reports, Borussia was able to secure a future sale clause in the negotiations.

This ends a long negotiation process. The striker, who was bound to the BVB until 2025, had been offered a contract extension by Dortmund for months. However, an agreement was not reached because Brunner had difficulty with the sporting perspective presented to him. The U17 World Cup's best player at the last tournament wanted to be a fixed part of the professional squad. However, the BVB could not guarantee this to the junior world champion.

The news of Paris Brunner's transfer doesn't affect Borussia Dortmund's (BVB) plans for their upcoming matches. Despite losing Brunner, BVB continues to rely on their strong squad, including their talented young players.

Read also: