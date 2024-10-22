Movie production firm initiates legal action against Tesla and Elon Musk following demonstration of automated taxi service.

Elon Musk's fondness for referencing "Blade Runner 2049" in Tesla's Robotaxi presentation has resulted in a legal predicament. Alcon Entertainment, the film company responsible for the 2017 sequel, has taken legal action against Tesla, Musk, and Warner Bros., where the presentation was held.

The film "Blade Runner 2049" portrays a dystopian world with environmental destruction and societal collapse, featuring an autonomous vehicle powered by artificial intelligence.

During the presentation, Musk expressed his admiration for the film but expressed his disinterest in living in its future. An image was shown depicting a man in a trench coat gazing at a sandstorm, with a backdrop of skyscrapers against an orange sky. Alcon alleges that this was a deliberate attempt to mimic a similar image from the film, which they had previously rejected.

Movie Company Worried About Reputation Damage

Alcon holds the rights, while Warner Bros. distributed "Blade Runner 2049". According to the film company, Tesla approached them for permission to use the image just a few hours before the event. Alcon declined the request, according to the lawsuit.

In their legal argument, Alcon cites Musk's political activism and occasional controversial statements as reasons for not wanting to associate with him or his companies. They argue that the unauthorized association with Musk is damaging to their business and are seeking an injunction and compensation. Tesla has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Musk showcased a self-driving electric car capable of transporting passengers without human intervention during the event, which took place over a week ago. Tesla aims to begin production in 2026, with the car costing less than $30,000 for individual buyers. Musk has been promising autonomous cars for over eight years.

The use of the image from "Blade Runner 2049" in Tesla's presentation has sparked a debate within the film industry, with Alcon Entertainment expressing concerns about potential damage to their reputation due to the unauthorized association. Furthermore, Tesla's decision to showcase a self-driving car during the presentation was reminiscent of the film's autonomous vehicle, adding another layer to the legal predicament.

