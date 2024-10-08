Movie from Russia showcasing the slaying of captured Ukrainian soldiers

A drone footage reportedly captures Russian soldiers executing three captured Ukrainian soldiers of war. Ukrainian forces claim to have apprehended one of the alleged perpetrators. In the footage, the man discusses the atrocity.

Recently, a Russian soldier was apprehended by Ukrainian forces in the east, who accuse him of participating in the killing of Ukrainian POWs. According to Ukrainian news sources, three Ukrainian soldiers surrendered their weapons early September during conflicts in the Niu-Jorkin village, Donetsk region. Reportedly, they were instantly shot by Russian troops. The incident was captured on drone footage and the culprits are visibly present in the video.

The Russian soldier is now in the custody of the 12th Separate Brigade "Azov" and the 49th Assault Battalion. The 12th Brigade released a video of the interrogation, where the man speaks. "During our offensive, we seized a firing point. Three Ukrainian soldiers were apprehended afterwards," the man admits. "The commanding officer contacted headquarters and they instructed over radio: 'We don't have time to deal with prisoners, leave them behind.' They ordered them to be shot, which the group followed through with."

The executions of these three Ukrainians is not an isolated incident. The man further says, "I've heard the order multiple times over radio to leave no prisoners behind." Later in the interrogation, he confirms that Russian troops have also been executed by their own comrades if they refuse to participate in mass attacks against Ukrainian positions. "If a group refuses to advance, they receive the 'red card'. Another group is then sent, and if despite this, they still don't advance, they are immediately eliminated."

The apprehended Russian soldier has been turned over to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office. The Donetsk region prosecutor's office is now investigating the case. According to "Ukrainska Pravda," they are currently handling 93 cases of Ukrainian POW executions. Earlier this week, the Kyiv Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian troops had killed 16 Ukrainian POWs near the besieged city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

