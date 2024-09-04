Mourning the Loss of a Scooter Company Team Member

Scooter, the popular music group, broke the unfortunate news to their followers on Instagram. H.P. Baxxter and his bandmates are "stunned, distraught, and deeply affected" by the demise of their team member Seb, who was only 40 years old.

Against a dark backdrop, Scooter shared a lengthy message on their Instagram profile expressing their sorrow over losing their crew member Seb. "During our performances at the Seaside and Summerdays festivals, some of you might have noticed an unfortunate incident that occurred within our team. Without any warning, and at the most unexpected moment, our skilled backliner Seb was taken away from us," the post read.

The entire band, under the leadership of H.P. Baxxter, along with the rest of the crew, are "shaken, brokenhearted, and profoundly impacted" by Seb's sudden departure at the age of 40. "Our thoughts and profound sympathy are with his family, loved ones, and those who held him close," Scooter wrote in their tribute.

At the festivals mentioned in the post, the band, popular for their 90s hits like "Hyper, Hyper," paid their respects to their departed colleague by displaying the message "Thanks Seb. We adore you. Find peace. 1984-03-14 - 2024-08-30" on digital boards behind the stage during their performances.

The band does not disclose the reason for Seb's demise but concludes their tribute by encouraging their followers to donate to the German Heart Foundation to help prevent similar tragedies and join them in their cause.

The heartfelt tribute from Scooter on Instagram also mentioned, "The entertainment sector has lost a talented and cherished member in Seb, and we are all deeply saddened." Following Seb's untimely departure, the band shared, "We will continue to honor Seb's memory through our performances, ensuring that his spirit remains a vital part of 'The entertainment' we provide for our fans."

