Mourning for Schäuble: "Giant of parliamentarianism" has died

Former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble is dead. He fell asleep peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday evening at the age of 81, according to a statement. The CDU politician died after a long and serious illness, which did not prevent him from attending Bundestag sessions until before Christmas.

During his political career, Schäuble was a minister, CDU leader, parliamentary group chairman and President of the German Bundestag. No one has been a member of parliament longer than him. His work was honored across party lines. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called the deceased a "stroke of luck for German history".

"In Wolfgang Schäuble, we have lost a great person and passionate politician who achieved historic things for our country," Steinmeier wrote in a letter of condolence to his widow Ingeborg Schäuble. Her husband had worked persistently for the unity of Germany and Europe. "A rich life has now come to an end - the work of this outstanding statesman and man will endure. We will not forget Wolfgang Schäuble."

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas wrote in a letter of condolence to Ingeborg Schäuble: "Her husband was an exceptional politician, a passionate parliamentarian and a great European. Hardly anyone has played such a decisive role in shaping German politics for as long as Wolfgang Schäuble." Bas paid tribute to Schäuble as the architect of German unity: "One of our country's happiest moments is inextricably linked to his name - the overcoming of Germany's division."

"I personally witnessed his commitment to Europe, his intellectual rigor and his statesmanship," wrote ECB President Christine Lagarde on Platform X.

Honorable remembrance across party lines

CDU leader Friedrich Merz paid tribute to the deceased as "a personality who shaped German and European politics for decades". "I personally have lost the closest friend and advisor I have ever had in politics," wrote the chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag to the CDU/CSU MPs.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized Schäuble's "impressive and very long career as a politician". "His intellect, his enjoyment of democratic debate, his conservative world view and his rhetorical acuity were what made him stand out during all this time," the SPD politician said in a statement. "Germany is losing a formative Christian Democrat who liked to argue and yet never lost sight of what politics is all about: making the lives of citizens better."

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacted "with great dismay" to the death of her long-time political companion. "In him, Germany has lost an outstanding personality with political and programmatic foresight," Merkel said in a statement. "We will miss Wolfgang Schäuble's voice in Germany and I will personally miss his advice."

Political career

Schäuble was born in Freiburg on September 18, 1942. He studied law. He was drawn to politics early on. He joined the CDU in 1965. He won his first seat in the Bundestag in 1972 and remained a member for over half a century without interruption until his death.

The name Schäuble is associated with decades of German politics. Under Chancellor Helmut Kohl (CDU), he was initially Head of the Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks, then Minister of the Interior from 1989 to 1991. Schäuble helped negotiate the Unification Treaty after the fall of the Berlin Wall in the GDR. Since the assassination attempt on his life by a mentally disturbed man in October 1990, Schäuble has been in a wheelchair, but his political career has continued. From 1991 to 2000, he led the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag. After the CDU lost power in 1998, Schäuble became party leader as part of the CDU's reorganization. Merkel became Secretary General.

In the turmoil of the CDU donation scandal and following statements about a 100,000 mark cash donation, Schäuble resigned as CDU leader in February 2000. Merkel became party leader, and as Chancellor she made him Minister of the Interior in 2005 and Finance Minister four years later. Schäuble held the post for two terms, achieving the "black zero", i.e. a federal budget without new debt.

After the 2017 Bundestag elections, Schäuble was elected President of the Bundestag, the second highest office in the state. He was denied the highest office, that of Federal President. When the CDU/CSU lost the 2021 election, Schäuble had to relinquish the high office, but he remained in the Bundestag as a simple member of parliament.

In his party, he was more of a conservative politician, and his word always carried weight behind the scenes. On the other hand, he was quicker than others to call on the CDU to be open to alliances with the Greens.

"An exceptional political phenomenon"

Wolfgang Kubicki, Vice President of the Bundestag, said: "He has left a painful gap, not only as an exceptional political figure, but also as a political intellectual."

Katrin Göring-Eckardt, Vice-President of the Bundestag, had a similar reaction: "Our country is losing a passionate defender of our parliamentary democracy." Across different political convictions, she had come to know Schäuble as a strong-minded and reliable person who lived for politics and our democracy.

The Green Party leadership also paid tribute to Schäuble as a formative political figure in Germany. "He was a giant of parliamentarianism and a formative figure for our country for decades. His place in the history books is assured," wrote party leader Omid Nouripour on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

