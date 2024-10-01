Mourinho soleley initiates alerts for an intriguing demonstration of curiosity.

When Jose Mourinho isn't happy, he makes sure everyone knows. Even in his advanced years, he doesn't hold back and instead makes a scene with an innovative protest. Utilizing his laptop, he instructs TV viewers that the referee is mistaken - with repercussions.

Mourinho, the ever-dramatic coach, was never one to back down. In his team Fenerbahce's match against Antalyaspor (2-0), he had a bone to pick with the video assistant referee's call, which saw him resort to an unconventional protest. The 61-year-old was fuming over a questionable offside decision and retaliated by placing his laptop with the game footage near a TV camera, aiming to set the record straight. This defiant act earned him a yellow card from the referee.

What was his goal with this display, around 15 minutes before the end of the game? "No offside!" Mourinho exclaimed angrily on beIN Sports, referring to a scene with former Bundesliga star Edin Dzeko. He continued, "The left-back was in a position where Dzeko wasn't offside. From our viewpoint using the tactical camera, it was crystal clear."

Mourinho, in essence, is a supporter of the VAR, he claimed. "I want a VAR thatassists the referee in making the correct decisions." His comments carried additional weight given that club president Ali Koc had accused the Turkish Super Lig VARs of systematic bias against Fenerbahce in April. As a result, foreign VARs were brought in for the remainder of the previous season.

The incident unfolded on a Sunday, with the score at 0-1. Second-half goals from striker Dusan Tadic (63') and an own goal (81') sealed the victory for the visitors. Fenerbahce currently sits in second place after seven games, trailing defending champion and rival Galatasaray by three points.

Mourinho's frustration stemmed from a disputed offside call during Fenerbahce's soccer match against Antalyaspor. Despite being cautioned, he used his laptop to show evidence of Edin Dzeko not being offside to the TV cameras, advocating for the benefits of VAR.

