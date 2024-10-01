Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsSoccer

Mourinho soleley initiates alerts for an intriguing demonstration of curiosity.

 and  Melissa Williams
2 min read
Once more, Jose Mourinho finds himself in the spotlight.
Once more, Jose Mourinho finds himself in the spotlight.

Mourinho soleley initiates alerts for an intriguing demonstration of curiosity.

When Jose Mourinho isn't happy, he makes sure everyone knows. Even in his advanced years, he doesn't hold back and instead makes a scene with an innovative protest. Utilizing his laptop, he instructs TV viewers that the referee is mistaken - with repercussions.

Mourinho, the ever-dramatic coach, was never one to back down. In his team Fenerbahce's match against Antalyaspor (2-0), he had a bone to pick with the video assistant referee's call, which saw him resort to an unconventional protest. The 61-year-old was fuming over a questionable offside decision and retaliated by placing his laptop with the game footage near a TV camera, aiming to set the record straight. This defiant act earned him a yellow card from the referee.

What was his goal with this display, around 15 minutes before the end of the game? "No offside!" Mourinho exclaimed angrily on beIN Sports, referring to a scene with former Bundesliga star Edin Dzeko. He continued, "The left-back was in a position where Dzeko wasn't offside. From our viewpoint using the tactical camera, it was crystal clear."

Mourinho, in essence, is a supporter of the VAR, he claimed. "I want a VAR thatassists the referee in making the correct decisions." His comments carried additional weight given that club president Ali Koc had accused the Turkish Super Lig VARs of systematic bias against Fenerbahce in April. As a result, foreign VARs were brought in for the remainder of the previous season.

The incident unfolded on a Sunday, with the score at 0-1. Second-half goals from striker Dusan Tadic (63') and an own goal (81') sealed the victory for the visitors. Fenerbahce currently sits in second place after seven games, trailing defending champion and rival Galatasaray by three points.

Mourinho's frustration stemmed from a disputed offside call during Fenerbahce's soccer match against Antalyaspor. Despite being cautioned, he used his laptop to show evidence of Edin Dzeko not being offside to the TV cameras, advocating for the benefits of VAR.

Read also:

Comments

Related

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring
Sport

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring

First triumph in the Carrera Cup for Dutch newcomer Flynt Schuring The epic showdown between novice Flynt Schuring and title contender Harry King took center stage in the Sunday race of the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany at the Red Bull Ring. Starting in pole position, Schuring effectively fended off

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

At the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, situated in Las Vegas, Nevada, Coldplay's frontman, Chris...
Hot-Topics

Outrage in India over Coldplay Tickets Selling for Exorbitant $11,000 after Rapid Sellout and Subsequent Resale at Ludicrous Prices

Enthusiastic Coldplay followers in India were dismayed to discover that concert tickets were being marketed at exorbitant prices of around 850,000 INR on the internet, leading authorities to request an explanation from the head honcho of the event's ticket vendor regarding fraud accusations.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public