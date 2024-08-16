Mountaineers experience descents exceeding a thousand meters from the Matterhorn.

Two climbers failed to return from their scheduled ascension of the Matterhorn. Two days later, their corpses were spotted on the north side of the mountain during an air search.

In the Swiss Alps, two climbers met their end after plummeting from the Matterhorn. The two adventurers tumbled around a thousand meters, as per the authorities in the southwestern canton of Wallis. It's reported they embarked on their climb of the Matterhorn via the Hörnligrat early Wednesday. Their absence from the hut as planned prompted the rescue service to be notified.

An air search by Air Zermatt spotted the bodies of the two climbers on the north face of the Matterhorn. According to police, "due to reasons to be uncovered during the investigation, the two climbers fell over a thousand meters." The process of formally identifying the victims is still ongoing. Their nationalities remain undisclosed.

The Matterhorn, known for its pyramid-like structure on Italy's southern border, is a well-known Swiss landmark. First conquered in 1865, it towers at 4,478 meters. The Hörnligrat is deemed the easiest ascent route technically, but it's still a challenge due to complex navigation issues.

Unfortunate circumstances led to the fatal fall of the two climbers from the Matterhorn. The discovery of their bodies on the north face of the mountain during an air search was a stark reminder of the risks involved in mountain climbing.

