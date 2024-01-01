Accident - Mountaineer suffers fatal fall on the Alpspitze

A mountaineer had a fatal accident on a via ferrata on the Alpspitze near Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Upper Bavaria on Sunday. The 41-year-old from the Nuremberg area fell around 100 meters over rocky terrain, a police spokesperson said on Monday. He suffered fatal head injuries in the process.

Other climbers had rushed to the man but were unable to help him. Members of the mountain rescue service and the police 's alpine task force recovered the body with the help of a helicopter. So far, the police have no indications of any outside involvement.

The via ferrata, the Alpspitz-Ferrata, is said to be a moderately difficult route that can also be climbed in winter if the conditions are right.

Source: www.stern.de