Leisure time - Mountain rescue service wants a reliable budget: more accidents

Mountain rescue services in the south-west are calling for better funding for their work in view of the increasing number of call-outs. "We would like a reliable annual budget from the health insurance companies to cover the costs of running the service," says Kathrin Frenz, spokesperson for the Black Forest Mountain Rescue Service in Kirchzarten (Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district). The emergency services have to provide equipment such as ropes, bandages and mountain boots themselves. "What the health insurance companies are expecting of the volunteers here is already unacceptable today - and completely out of the question for the future," emphasizes Frenz.

Bergwacht Württemberg is also calling for more money for operations. "We are speaking with one voice," says their spokesperson Raimund Wimmer. The organization with its 440 volunteer helpers is also calling on the state to cover the loss of wages during an operation - just as it does for firefighters.

Up to now, health insurance companies have only paid for operations if the person concerned is transferred from the ambulance to the road-based rescue services such as the German Red Cross or St. John Ambulance. This transport is reimbursed with a lump sum of 1,300 euros. However, if a patient moves away from the scene of the accident alone or with companions after first aid, this is not remunerated. "The income from operations is always an uncertain number," says Frenz.

In the 2023 summer season, the Black Forest Mountain Rescue Service recorded 439 missions between the beginning of April and the end of September. In 2023, the mountain rescuers registered a significant increase in the category "Mountain accidents in summer hiking": the 102 (previous year: 93) cases included knee injuries, circulatory problems or suspected appendicitis.

There were also more accidents involving cyclists in the Black Forest: 87 in summer 2023 (2022: 79). "The rising numbers are not due to the fact that people have become more reckless, but to the fact that more and more people are out and about in nature," says Frenz. The volunteer helpers were involved in 14 search operations and recovered 9 fatalities.

A heated first-aid room will soon be built in an extension to the Black Forest mountain rescue service, and there will soon be more space for vehicles and more radio technology. The state is contributing 1.3 million euros, while the mountain rescue service has to raise 624,000 euros itself. The rescuers, who rely on donations, are counting on a six-figure legacy, among other things. The Feldberg lift association also wants to make a contribution. The building is due to go into operation for the 2024 winter season.

The 1400 members, including 650 active members, are all volunteers. According to Frenz, the 22 local groups have no problems recruiting new members - despite the high qualification requirements. Anyone who wants to become a mountain rescuer needs medical knowledge, must be able to read maps and climb. "It takes less than two years to complete the training in evening and weekend courses," says Frenz.

In the Württemberg region, 19 local associations look after people who get into difficulties in impassable terrain - especially in the Swabian Jura. According to mountain rescue spokesperson Wimmer, 484 missions were recorded by the end of October 2023 (full year 2022: 502). These included 77 hiking and 50 mountain bike accidents alone. 13 fatalities were recovered, including victims of air accidents.

