Customs - Mountain marksmen commemorate the Sendlinger Mordweihnacht

In foul weather and drizzling rain on Christmas Eve, hundreds of mountain marksmen traditionally commemorated the Sendling Murder Christmas more than 300 years ago. Around 600 mountain marksmen in colorful uniforms gathered in front of the Oberländer monument in Waakirchen, Upper Bavaria (Miesbach district). Hundreds of onlookers followed the procession to the monument despite the cold and wet weather. The participants came from 47 companies between Chiemgau and Werdenfelser Land.

They were joined by State Chancellor Florian Herrmann(CSU), who represented the Minister President, the Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs and Deputy Minister President Hubert Aiwanger (Freie Wähler) in mountain rifle uniform and the President of the State Parliament Ilse Aigner (CSU).

In 1705, a good 2,500 farmers and craftsmen rose up against the Austrian occupiers. A bloody battle took place on Christmas Day in what is now the Munich district of Sendling; according to tradition, more than 1,200 riflemen died.

Captain Martin Beilhack from the Waakirchen company said that the mountain riflemen, who were responsible for national defense at the time, were part of the Bavarian army and therefore the last relic of Bavarian independence. They continue to stand up for their homeland, albeit no longer militarily, but with customs and tradition. With the historical weapons of the mountain riflemen, including muzzle-loaders and the 98k carbine, national defense would hardly be possible any more.

From January 2 to 5, a delegation of mountain marksmen will travel to Rome to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He died on December 31, 2022. The mountain marksmen traveled to St. Peter's Square for the funeral service in January 2023 to pay their last respects. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had always remained close to his Bavarian homeland and was an honorary member of the Gebirgsschützen.

Oberland uprising

