Mountain Dew is reintegrating the mountain element into its brand logo.

PepsiCo's beverage subsidiary is introducing a new logo and packaging design for their drink on Wednesday, ditching the sharp font and abbreviated title in favor of visuals that remind consumers of the brand's roots. The revamped look will include bringing back the full title "Mountain Dew" and will start rolling out from May next year.

The adjustments are made as PepsiCo's beverages demand in North America has been decreasing, particularly a 7% drop in volume for Mountain Dew during the first half of 2024, according to Beverage Digest, a trade publication.

Duane Stanford, editor-in-chief of Beverage Digest, said, "Mountain Dew seems ready to shed the adrenaline rush that has been its marketing strategy for the past two decades, with a focus on marketing Dew as an energy drink to an energy drink audience."

Mountain Dew's New Image

Reviving nostalgia, the new logo reinstates the word "mountain" which had been removed in 2009 as part of a larger rebranding of PepsiCo's soda portfolio, including a revamped look for Sierra Mist.

Mauro Porcini, senior vice president and chief design officer of PepsiCo, stated that the inclusion of "mountain" in the logo takes the brand back to its roots, symbolizing its origins in the mountains and the outdoors. The symbol also marks the brand's founding date in 1948, when it was developed as a mixer in the Tennessee Smoky Mountains.

Hardcore Dew fans might notice similarities between the new logo and the one used in the 1990s, but Porcini mentioned it's been modernized to give it a three-dimensional feel and a softer appearance.

Other changes include the letter "i" in 'Dew' being dotted with a leaf, symbolizing the beverage's fruity flavor. The background features a mountainous landscape in citrus-inspired yellows, giving a sense of connection between the beverage's taste and appearance.

Porcini admitted that the previous design had not been clear in communicating the refreshment cues, focusing more on the energy of the sharp angles. He explained that the new look aims to convey a different kind of energy that derives from the outdoors.

Marketing Transformation

Mountain Dew is repositioning itself as it faces a decrease in sales. PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta stated that the tough economic environment had impacted consumer budgets and spending patterns.

With Mountain Dew being one of its major brands, PepsiCo has to improve its sales, said Duane Stanford. This move comes as PepsiCo also owns Rockstar Energy and has a significant investment in Celsius, an energy drink brand.

Mountain Dew has brought back its famous "Do the Dew" tagline and introduced 'Mountain Dude', a character that encourages Gen-Z to disconnect from their screens and enjoy the outdoors.

Soda Slump

Smaller rivals are gaining popularity, with customers preferring sparkling water, hydration drinks, and 'better-for-you' alternatives. PepsiCo has cut its full-year revenue outlook due to slower volume for its North American beverage unit.

The new look for Mountain Dew is a strategic move to keep the brand competitive in the market, said JP Bittencourt, vice president of marketing at Mountain Dew. The design has been in the works for some time and isn't a reaction to external factors.

The rebranding could also help Mountain Dew reach consumers who might have forgotten about the brand, according to Bittencourt. The new design has had positive responses from both Mountain Dew's loyal fans and those who have not tried the brand in a while.

