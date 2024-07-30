Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsHessen

Motorcyclist loses control and is seriously injured

A 62-year-old man on a motorcycle is traveling on the busy A5. Due to a traffic jam, he loses control of his vehicle and crashes.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Police closed the A5 for about half an hour.
Police closed the A5 for about half an hour.

- Motorcyclist loses control and is seriously injured

In a traffic accident on the A5 highway near Bad Homburg, a motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries. The 62-year-old had to brake suddenly due to "abruptly increasing traffic" on the A5, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash, as reported by the Frankfurt Police Headquarters. A rescue helicopter took the man to the hospital after the accident on Monday. The highway was closed for approximately half an hour during the rescue operations.

The motorcyclist involved in the accident on the A5 near Bad Homburg, Hessen, was a 62-year-old local resident. Despite the accident occurring in Hessen, the rescue operations were handled efficiently by the Frankfurt Police Headquarters.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest