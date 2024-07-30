- Motorcyclist loses control and is seriously injured

In a traffic accident on the A5 highway near Bad Homburg, a motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries. The 62-year-old had to brake suddenly due to "abruptly increasing traffic" on the A5, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash, as reported by the Frankfurt Police Headquarters. A rescue helicopter took the man to the hospital after the accident on Monday. The highway was closed for approximately half an hour during the rescue operations.

The motorcyclist involved in the accident on the A5 near Bad Homburg, Hessen, was a 62-year-old local resident. Despite the accident occurring in Hessen, the rescue operations were handled efficiently by the Frankfurt Police Headquarters.

