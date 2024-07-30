- Motorcyclist killed in accident on A23

A motorcyclist has died in an accident on the A23 motorway near Hanerau-Hademarschen (Rendsburg-Eckernförde district). The 47-year-old was initially driving slowly over the hard shoulder for unknown reasons, as reported by police. He then moved onto the carriageway and was struck by a delivery van driven by a 47-year-old man.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to fall onto the motorway, where he was then hit by a light goods vehicle driven by a 62-year-old who, according to police, did not brake in time. The motorcyclist died at the scene due to his severe injuries. The driver of the delivery van was taken to hospital with injuries.

In investigating the incident, authorities recognized the importance of quickly notifying relevant parties about the accident in both the transport and telecommunications sectors. The police used telecommunications networks to alert emergency services and transportation companies of the closed section of the A23 motorway.

