District of Ahrweiler - Motorcyclist is hit by a car and dies

According to police, a motorcyclist has been hit by a car in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler and died. As the police reported, a 72-year-old female driver had "apparently overlooked" the 45-year-old when turning on Sunday morning.

"The motorcyclist involved in the accident was first resuscitated by passers-by, then by the colleagues deployed and then by the emergency services at the scene of the accident", the police reported in an initial statement. The man was taken to hospital, where attempts were made to stabilize him. The police later reported that the man had succumbed to his multiple injuries.

Both vehicles were no longer roadworthy and were towed away. The total property damage was estimated at around 20,000 euros. The scene of the accident was partially closed until midday. An expert was commissioned and the accident investigation team from the Koblenz police headquarters was called in.

Source: www.stern.de