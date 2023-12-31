Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewstrafficmotorcyclistahrweilercaraccidentsbad neuenahr-ahrweilerpolicerhineland-palatinate

Motorcyclist is hit by a car and dies

According to police, a motorcyclist has been hit by a car in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler and died. As the police reported, a 72-year-old female driver had "apparently overlooked" the 45-year-old when turning on Sunday morning.

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

District of Ahrweiler - Motorcyclist is hit by a car and dies

According to police, a motorcyclist has been hit by a car in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler and died. As the police reported, a 72-year-old female driver had "apparently overlooked" the 45-year-old when turning on Sunday morning.

"The motorcyclist involved in the accident was first resuscitated by passers-by, then by the colleagues deployed and then by the emergency services at the scene of the accident", the police reported in an initial statement. The man was taken to hospital, where attempts were made to stabilize him. The police later reported that the man had succumbed to his multiple injuries.

Both vehicles were no longer roadworthy and were towed away. The total property damage was estimated at around 20,000 euros. The scene of the accident was partially closed until midday. An expert was commissioned and the accident investigation team from the Koblenz police headquarters was called in.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A gap in the clouds has formed behind a windsock standing in the storm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Stormy New Year expected on the Brocken

The Harz Mountains and the Brocken in particular are in for a stormy New Year's night. "The wind will be rough with wind speeds of over 90 kilometers per hour," said a spokesperson for the German Weather Service (DWD) on Sunday. It is not advisable to launch rockets in these gusts. According to...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A rescue helicopter comes in for a landing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

73-year-old crashes while paragliding

A 73-year-old man has crashed with a paraglider in the district of Forchheim and suffered serious injuries. The senior citizen was hit by a gust of wind shortly after taking off from Ehrenbürg near Kirchehrenbach, police said on Sunday. The paraglider was pressed against a rock on the western...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

A gap in the clouds has formed behind a windsock standing in the storm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Stormy New Year expected on the Brocken

The Harz Mountains and the Brocken in particular are in for a stormy New Year's night. "The wind will be rough with wind speeds of over 90 kilometers per hour," said a spokesperson for the German Weather Service (DWD) on Sunday. It is not advisable to launch rockets in these gusts. According to...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public