- Motorcyclist Fleeing Police

A drunken motorcyclist fled from the police in Achim, in the district of Verden. Because the 29-year-old did not have a license plate on his motorcycle, officers attempted to pull him over for a routine check, police reported midday. However, the man sped off and continued at high speed. After a chase, police managed to stop the motorcycle, but the man tried to flee on foot and was eventually apprehended.

Subsequent checks revealed that the motorcycle was unregistered, the man did not have a driver's license, and he was also intoxicated. A breathalyzer test showed a reading of two promille. A blood sample was taken. The man sustained minor injuries during the chase and was treated at a hospital.

