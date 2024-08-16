Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsPolice

Motorcyclist Fleeing Police

Instead of stopping, a motorcyclist speeds away during a police stop. Officers eventually apprehend him and discover alcohol in his blood, along with other offenses.

 and  Vladimir Milov
1 min read
Police in the district of Verden successfully apprehended a fleeing motorcyclist after a chase.
Police in the district of Verden successfully apprehended a fleeing motorcyclist after a chase.

- Motorcyclist Fleeing Police

A drunken motorcyclist fled from the police in Achim, in the district of Verden. Because the 29-year-old did not have a license plate on his motorcycle, officers attempted to pull him over for a routine check, police reported midday. However, the man sped off and continued at high speed. After a chase, police managed to stop the motorcycle, but the man tried to flee on foot and was eventually apprehended.

Subsequent checks revealed that the motorcycle was unregistered, the man did not have a driver's license, and he was also intoxicated. A breathalyzer test showed a reading of two promille. A blood sample was taken. The man sustained minor injuries during the chase and was treated at a hospital.

The police initially tried to pull over the motorcyclist due to missing license plates, but he fled from them. Following the pursuit, the police eventually apprehended the man after he tried to escape on foot.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public