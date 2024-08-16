- Motorcyclist dies in accident

In a collision with a car, a 32-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on the federal highway B440 in the district of Rotenburg. On Thursday evening, a 72-year-old driver in Visselhövede attempted to turn left at a junction with his car, the police reported. In doing so, he apparently failed to notice the oncoming motorcyclist. The 32-year-old sustained severe injuries in the collision and died at the scene. The car driver remained uninjured. The motorcycle was thrown against a car driven by a 75-year-old, who also remained uninjured.

The tragedy on the federal highway B440 highlights the dangerous consequences of accidents involving motor vehicles. Unfortunately, similar accidents can lead to fatalities, as seen with the unfortunate 32-year-old motorcyclist.

