- Motorcyclist dies after colliding with garbage truck

After a collision with a garbage truck, a motorcyclist has died in the Bautzen district. The 44-year-old was attempting to overtake a car at high speed near Kamenz, as reported by the police. However, he failed to notice the truck and a head-on collision occurred. The motorcyclist succumbed to his severe injuries at the scene. The garbage truck caught fire due to the impact and had to be extinguished by the fire department. The truck driver sustained no injuries.

