Motorcyclist critically injured

A motorcyclist overtakes a van. An oncoming van driver tries to take evasive action. But there is a collision.

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a frontal collision near Rottweil. The 37-year-old overtook a truck on Monday and collided with an oncoming small transit van, as the police reported. The 46-year-old driver of the transit van tried to swerve and applied the brakes, but could not prevent the collision. He sustained a shock. The damage amounted to over 16,000 Euros.

The motorcycle accident occurred in the vicinity of Rottweil, which is located in Baden-Württemberg. Following the collision, local police arrived at the scene to investigate the incident, involving a motorcyclist, a truck, and a panel van. The head-on collision resulted in severe injuries for the motorcyclist, requiring immediate medical attention.

