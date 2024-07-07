Serious accident - Motorcyclist crashes into tree and dies

A motorcycle rider crashed into a tree and died in the Landkreis Hildesheim area. The 31-year-old was riding on a winding country road near Diekholzen this afternoon when, for reasons yet to be determined, he lost control of his motorcycle and veered off the road, according to the police.

On the unpaved ground, he lost control of his vehicle, collided frontally into a tree, and rolled down an embankment. The 31-year-old sustained fatal injuries, as reported by the police. He died despite rescue and reanimation efforts at the scene. As of the latest investigation update, reckless or excessive speed does not appear to be a possible cause of the accident, the police added. The investigation is ongoing.

