In opposite traffic - Motorcyclist collides with car and dies

A motorcyclist died after colliding head-on with a car on a roundabout near Donaueschingen (Schwarzwald-Baar district). Initial findings suggest that the 53-year-old was driving too fast into a curve and ended up in the opposite lane, as reported by police. He died at the scene of the accident.

The 37-year-old driver of the car was lightly injured. Four other passengers were given medical attention. The exact cause of the accident on Thursday remains unknown.

The accident on the roundabout near Donaueschingen resulted in severe consequences for both vehicles' occupants. As a consequence, initiatives for improving road safety in the area should be considered.

