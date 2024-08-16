Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsAccidents

Motorcyclist collides with car and dies

A motorcyclist is driving into a right curve. However, the speed is too high. He ends up in oncoming traffic.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
A motorcycle rider died in an accident.
A motorcycle rider died in an accident.

In opposite traffic - Motorcyclist collides with car and dies

A motorcyclist died after colliding head-on with a car on a roundabout near Donaueschingen (Schwarzwald-Baar district). Initial findings suggest that the 53-year-old was driving too fast into a curve and ended up in the opposite lane, as reported by police. He died at the scene of the accident.

The 37-year-old driver of the car was lightly injured. Four other passengers were given medical attention. The exact cause of the accident on Thursday remains unknown.

The accident on the roundabout near Donaueschingen resulted in severe consequences for both vehicles' occupants. As a consequence, initiatives for improving road safety in the area should be considered.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public