Motorcycle racing competitor faces substantial penalty – authorities seek identified individual

As per the authorities, this is quite unusual: A biker roaring through Rüsselsheim gets captured on camera no less than 15 occasions. He apparently believes he won't be identified.

The authorities in Rüsselsheim have identified an overly confident biker who was caught on camera 15 times. Given that speed cameras usually capture vehicles from the front and motorcycles lack number plates, it seems the rider assumed he could avoid detection. In some instances, he was clocked speeding twice in a single day, according to the city's report.

The local public order office was able to trace the young biker due to his repeated offenses between mid-June and late July. These transgressions included speeding at an astounding 131 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. As a result, he now faces a minimum of 2 years and 7 months of disqualification from driving, a fine of €17,000, and 22 demerit points in Flensburg. Out of the 15 traffic violation and fine cases, 11 have already been confirmed legally binding, and more may be added due to ongoing proceedings.

A representative from the government presidency in Kassel, where the central Hessian fine office is situated, stated, "This is quite unusual." The fine office handles approximately 1.4 million cases annually. The Rüsselsheim city police located the biker with the help of an in-depth analysis of speed camera footage, followed by a patrol car spotting the wanted biker. "Our officers performed exceptionally well in apprehending the speeding culprit," said Mayor Patrick Burghardt.

Unfortunately, the city did not disclose the biker's exact age. The national driving behavior database maintained by the Federal Motor Transport Authority in Flensburg records traffic offenses, such as overspeeding or using a mobile device while driving. Depending on the severity of the offense, between 1-3 points are recorded. Once a driver accumulates 8 or more points, their license is suspended.

The repeated instances of road transport violations by the biker made it easier for authorities to identify him. Despite speed cameras often failing to capture motorcycles' number plates due to their position, the biker's constant disregard for traffic rules led to his identification.

