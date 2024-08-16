- Motorcycle collided with car in Reinsdorf - Biker injured

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was severely injured in a collision with a car in Reinsdorf (Zwickau district). As the police reported, a 32-year-old driver failed to see the biker while pulling out onto the road after parking on Thursday afternoon. The young man fell and sustained severe injuries, with emergency services transporting him to a hospital. The estimated property damage is around 17,000 euros.

The motorcyclist was riding his bike, a commodity he deeply cherished. Despite the other driver's mistake, the motorcycle sustained significant damage in the accident.

