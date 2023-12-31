Recklinghausen district - Mother drives off the road with five children in the car

A 34-year-old woman and her five children drove off the highway near Haltern and crashed into a barrier. The car crashed into the central crash barrier of the A43 on Saturday evening and then into the wall again, Münster police said on Sunday. The mother and her children, aged 6, 8, 9, 11 and 14, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

Because wreckage from the car involved in the accident was lying on the road, a 29-year-old female driver drove over a larger piece with her car. Her car was damaged. The police had to close the A43 in the direction of Wuppertal for around three hours for the recovery work and accident investigation.

Source: www.stern.de