Mother and two girls found dead in Austria

In a single-family home in Lower Austria, the bodies of a woman and two girls were found. The 29-year-old woman had gunshot wounds, according to police in the Tulln district near the Danube northwest of Vienna. A handgun was found at the scene.

The girls were five and eight years old. No external injuries were found on them, said Stefan Pfandler, head of the Lower Austrian State Criminal Office. Autopsies will provide further clarity. Police are investigating whether the mother killed her children and then took her own life.

There are currently "no concrete indications of other persons involved." The father of the children discovered the bodies on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The girls' mother was the 29-year-old woman found with gunshot wounds. The father of the children discovered his wife and their daughters in the house.

Read also: