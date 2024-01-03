Rhine-Neckar district - Mother and son die in house fire in Ladenburg

A woman and her adult son died in a fire in a house in Ladenburg(Rhine-Neckar district) on Wednesday morning. The 47-year-old woman and the 22-year-old man could only be rescued dead from the flames, according to the police. The exact circumstances of the deaths are still under investigation, but there are no indications of foul play, a police spokesman said. A 51-year-old man was reportedly taken to hospital on suspicion of smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were slightly injured.

The fire department was busy extinguishing the fire for hours, with pockets of embers flaring up again and again. According to the fire department, around 100 firefighters were deployed. They used turntable ladders to reach the burning upper floor of the three-storey house. The cause of the fire is still completely unclear; initial assessments by the fire department are still pending, said a police spokeswoman. The deputy mayor of Ladenburg, Günter Bläß, expressed his deep shock.

When the fire department arrived, the upper floor was already in flames. The fire then quickly spread to the roof truss, according to the statement. There were other people living in the house - the police could not say how many. Some of the residents are now in private accommodation. The town of Ladenburg has also provided accommodation. The building is currently uninhabitable. It was not yet possible to say how much damage was caused.

Source: www.stern.de