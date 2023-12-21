Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsrhinefrankenthalhighwayvehicletrafficmothercarrhineland-palatinatewomanchildrenaccidents

Mother and children's car goes up in flames on highway

The car of a mother and her two children caught fire on the 61 freeway near the Frankenthal interchange. According to the Neustadt police department, the woman was able to get out of the vehicle with her children in time on Thursday afternoon. The three of them were taken to the nearest parking...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A fire engine of the fire department drives to an operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A fire engine of the fire department drives to an operation. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Rhine-Palatinate district - Mother and children's car goes up in flames on highway

The car of a mother and her two children caught fire on the 61 freeway near the Frankenthal interchange. According to the Neustadt police department, the woman was able to get out of the vehicle with her children in time on Thursday afternoon. The three of them were taken to the nearest parking lot in their camper by a helpful couple. They were looked after there until the children's father picked them up. The hard shoulder and the right-hand lane were closed for two hours while the fire was extinguished and cleared up.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public