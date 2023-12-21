Rhine-Palatinate district - Mother and children's car goes up in flames on highway

The car of a mother and her two children caught fire on the 61 freeway near the Frankenthal interchange. According to the Neustadt police department, the woman was able to get out of the vehicle with her children in time on Thursday afternoon. The three of them were taken to the nearest parking lot in their camper by a helpful couple. They were looked after there until the children's father picked them up. The hard shoulder and the right-hand lane were closed for two hours while the fire was extinguished and cleared up.

Source: www.stern.de