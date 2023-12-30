Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfireswomanalsfeldRoof truss firemotherhessevogelsberg districtfire departmentpolice

Mother and child save themselves in attic fire

A roof truss fire in Alsfeld (Vogelsberg district) has caused damage of around 300 to 400,000 euros. The fire broke out on Friday evening in an unoccupied part of a semi-detached house for reasons as yet unexplained, according to the police. When the fire department arrived, the roof truss was...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Firefighters during a training exercise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Firefighters during a training exercise. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Vogelsberg district - Mother and child save themselves in attic fire

A roof truss fire in Alsfeld(Vogelsberg district) has caused damage of around 300 to 400,000 euros. The fire broke out on Friday evening in an unoccupied part of a semi-detached house for reasons as yet unexplained, according to the police. When the fire department arrived, the roof truss was already in flames. The two residents of the building, a 38-year-old woman and her four-year-old child, were able to leave their apartment in time and remained unharmed. More than 100 firefighters were deployed.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car overturns on highway: three injured

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident on the Autobahn 2 near Hanover - one woman seriously. A car overturned at the junction of the A2 and A37 on Saturday night and came to a halt on the grass verge, according to the fire department. The seriously injured 58-year-old female...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Terrace fire causes six-figure damage

A fire on a terrace in the district of Erding has caused six-figure damage. The fire broke out on the terrace of an apartment building in Lengdorf on Friday for reasons that were initially unclear. According to the police on Saturday, all residents were able to leave the building on their own....

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest