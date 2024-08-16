- Mostly drinking water in Mechernich

Cautious Relief After a Drinking Water Alarm in the Bundeswehr Town of Mechernich in the North Eifel: The City Has Given Mostly All-Clear in the Face of Possible Contaminations. Investigations by a Fire Department Special Unit Have Revealed That the Drinking Water Is Not Biologically or Chemically Contaminated, the City of Mechernich Announced. Citizens May Use It Again for Showering. However, It Should Still Be Boiled as a Precaution Before Drinking, as the Results of Tests for Germs or Bacteria Are Still Pending.

After the Discovery of a Damaged Fence at a Drinking Water Tank, the Mechernich Health Department Warned Citizens on Thursday Evening Not to Use the Water, as It Could Be Health-Hazardous. Around 10,000 People Were Affected, Including the Bundeswehr Base in Mechernich.

State Protection is Investigating

The Euskirchen County Police Announced That There Were "No Signs of Damage to the Tank or Its Surroundings." Only Typical, but Older, Signs of Wildlife Were Found Inside the Fenced Area. There Were No Leads on Possible Suspects. State Protection Has Been Involved to Rule Out a Possible Sabotage Act Against the Bundeswehr. "So Far, We Have No Indications to That Effect," a Police Spokesman Said. The Police are Investigating for Vandalism.

The Warning Was Also Issued in Light of Recent Incidents at the Bundeswehr Base in Cologne, a City Spokesman Said. On Wednesday, the Cologne-Wahn Air Force Base Was Shut Down - There Were Suspicions That the Water Supply Had Been Sabotaged. A Hole Was Found in a Fence in Front of the Base's Waterworks, and the Bundeswehr Reported "Abnormal Water Values" and Initiated Further Investigations.

The Bundeswehr Discovered the Damage to the Fence

The Water Tank in Mechernich Lies on a City-Owned Property Adjacent to the Bundeswehr Base and Is Separately Fenced, Mayor Hans-Peter Schick (CDU) Explained to dpa. In Light of the Events in Cologne-Wahn, the Bundeswehr Had Also Increased Observations Around Their Premises in Mechernich and Discovered the Damage to the Fence. "Yesterday Morning, the Fence Was Lifted at One Point, and There Were Also Traces in the Grass," Schick Said.

Suspicious Observations Were Also Made on the Edge of the NATO Air Base in Geilenkirchen on Wednesday. However, No Anomalies Were Found in the Drinking Water. No Unauthorized Persons Were Found on the Premises, a Spokeswoman for the Aachen Public Prosecutor's Office Said. As a Precaution, a Complaint Was Filed Against Unknown Persons for the Suspected Offense of Trespassing.

The Fire Department was not involved in the investigation of the damaged fence at the drinking water tank, as no signs of contamination or sabotage were found. Despite the all-clear for showering, citizens are advised to boil the water before drinking due to pending test results.

