Most families in Germany live in owned homes

A majority of families in Germany reside in their own homes. According to census data from May 15, 2022, around 12.4 million families (57%) lived in owner-occupied housing.

For comparison, the proportion in 2011 was 56%. "Families in the 2022 census include couples without and with children, as well as single parents with children," the statisticians explained. Among couples with children, the proportion living in their own property was 62%.

There were significant differences between the federal states: couples with children were most likely to live in their own homes in Saarland (74%) and least likely in Berlin (25%).

The census also provides information on the living space used, regardless of whether it is owned or rented. As of the reference date, seven percent of families lived on 40 to 59 square meters. Nineteen percent had 60 to 79 square meters or 80 to 99 square meters at their disposal. Fifteen percent of families lived on 100 to 119 square meters or 120 to 139 square meters. Ten percent lived on 140 to 159 square meters, while five percent of families inhabited 160 to 179 square meters. Three percent lived on 180 to 199 square meters. Six percent of families lived on 200 square meters or more.

Most of the increase in family home ownership between 2011 and 2022 can be attributed to the rise in owner-occupied housing among couples with children. However, most of these families still reside in homes with an area between 60 to 139 square meters.

