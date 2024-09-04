Possibility of a resurfaced "Ghost" edition? - Most dismissible cinematic adaptations ever made

Time-worn tactics, outdated ideologies, or a misfire in the initial creation: Remakes are an inherent component of cinematic history, and many have their merit. However, in recent years, they've surged in popularity, leading to a remake fever that even includes remakes of works that have weathered the test of time or are considered eternal classics.

Recently, Demi Moore (61) talked about the news that her and Patrick Swayze's (1952-2009) iconic film "Ghost - Nachricht von Sam" is set to be remade, featuring Channing Tatum (44). Moore maintained her tact, stating, "There are films that deserve to remain untouched, but it depends on the execution." Unsurprisingly, fans of the 1990 supernatural love story expressed their outrage upon hearing the remake announcement, with the air now filled with "Unchained Melody" tunes. But is it warranted? The examples below demonstrate how remakes can go terribly awry.

Kevin Bacon (63)'s films seem to be particularly tempting for reimaginings. Recently, his "Footloose" was rebooted with Kenny Wormald (34), which at least managed to retain some of the original's charm. However, this was not the case with the 2011 reinterpretation, which stars the forgettable Cuba Gooding Jr. (53) instead of Bacon.

"Fright Night"

The next example ventures into blasphemy. Fifty-five years ago, legendary director Tom Holland (1945-2011) created a masterclass in horror comedy with "Fright Night". On IMDb's eternal top 250 list, "Fright Night" ranks 124th. However, the 2011 remake of the classic, starring the comedic actor Colin Farrell (48) as the title vampire, failed to make the cut.

"The Thing"

John Carpenter's (76) 1982 horror classic "The Thing" is a testament to its era. Kurt Russell (69) was at the peak of his action hero phase, and practical effects were the norm. Although the 2011 remake featured talented actors like Mary Elizabeth Winstead (37), it simplified the complex narrative of the original in a lackluster manner.

"Planet of the Apes"

Tim Burton's (65) 2001 remake of the 1968 classic "Planet of the Apes" was more than just a visual spectacle, featuring a brilliant Charlton Heston (1923-2008). However, the 2011 remake, starring James Franco (45) and Andy Serkis (56), felt unoriginal and devoid of character, despite its cast of talented actors.

"Death Wish"

Burt Reynolds' (1935-2018) 1974 action thriller "Death Wish" was a trailblazer in its genre, featuring a brilliant Charles Bronson (1921-2003). However, the 2018 remake, starring Bruce Willis (67), felt like a pale imitation of the original, despite its talented cast and updated setting.

"Dirty Dancing"

"Nobody puts Baby in a corner": The iconic line from Jennifer Grey's (62) character in the 1987 dance drama "Dirty Dancing" spawned a whole generation of imitators. Although the 2017 remake, starring Abigail Breslin (33), retained some of the original's charm, it missed the magic of the original.

"Freaky Friday"

The time-honored tradition of swapping bodies between parents and children was revitalized in the 1976 comedy "Freaky Friday". However, the 2018 remake, starring Cole Sprouse (29) and his sister, Morgan Sprouse (28), fell flat, failing to capture the original's humor or charm.

"A Star is Born"

The classic 1937 drama "A Star is Born" has been remade numerous times, most famously in 1954 and 1976. The 2018 remake, starring Bradley Cooper (47) and Lady Gaga (36), was a critical and commercial success, but its success may be attributed more to the star power of its leads rather than its adherence to the original's themes or plot.

"The Lion King"

Disney's 1994 animated classic "The Lion King" is a beloved part of many people's childhoods. However, the 2019 live-action remake, directed by Jon Favreau (54) and featuring an all-star cast, was met with mixed reactions. While some appreciated the updated visuals and voice talent, others felt that the film lacked the original's emotional impact or magic.

"The Little Mermaid"

Disney's 1989 animated classic "The Little Mermaid" is another beloved film that has been remade as a live-action film, scheduled for release in 2023. The upcoming film, starring Halle Bailey (23) as Ariel, has been the subject of controversy and debate, with some praising the casting and representation, while others criticize the casting and the potential for deviation from the original.

As film history continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see which remakes succeed and which fail, and ultimately whether the trend of remaking timeless classics will continue to persist.

In the realm of horror, it's impossible to overlook a legendary creature: the terrifying figure of Freddy Krueger, brought to life by Wes Craven's "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1939-2015). This iconic character, played by Robert Englund (77), saw a unique interpretation of a malicious, witty antagonist. However, in 2010, a new actor, Jackie Earle Haley (63), took up the role, donning the striped sweater and clawed glove. Although Haley gave it his all (or his worst), the horror fell flat, and efforts to infuse the character with tragedy fell disastrously short. As a result, Haley wasn't asked back, leaving a lasting impact on some horror enthusiasts via the remake.

The Future of "The Crow"

Next week, another remake will encounter the scrutiny of fans of the original. The dark comic book adaptation, "The Crow," sets out to recreate its September 12 release date. The shadow of Brandon Lee (1965-1993), who tragically lost his life during the filming of the 1994 original, is sure to add an extra layer of difficulty for his successor, Bill Skarsgård (34).

