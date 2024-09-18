Mossad clandestinely transported explosive materials into Hezbollah's online platforms.

Lebanon is in shock after a series of explosions rocked the nation, involving thousands of pagers. Sources within the know claim that Israel's Mossad secretly implanted explosives into the communication devices of Hezbollah, turning them into lethal weapons. No concrete evidence or confirmation has been provided yet.

Reports suggest that Israel's Mossad had been stockpiling thousands of these pagers for several months prior to their delivery to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia. Allegedly, 5,000 pagers manufactured by Gold Apollo contained miniature explosives embedded during production. A high-ranking Lebanese security official commented, "Mossad inserted a bomb-laden circuit board and code into the device. It's nearly impossible to detect with regular checks."

The affected pagers were purchased by the Hezbollah group from Gold Apollo earlier in the year and entered Lebanon without raising suspicion. On Tuesday, an encrypted message triggered the explosives in 3,000 of these devices, leading to simultaneous detonations.

Initial examination by Reuters showed that the remnants of the damages matched the design and labels of the Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo on the pager's back. Hsu Ching-Kuang, the founder of Gold Apollo, refuted the claims, stating that the devices weren't manufactured by his company. "The product was counterfeit and only bore our brand name," he said.

As per Hsu, the pagers were produced by a European company authorized to use the Taiwanese firm's brand without disclosing its identity. Gold Apollo itself was impacted by the incident, with Hsu acknowledging, "We are a reputable company; to witness such events is extremely humiliating."

Hezbollah fighters utilized these pagers as a discreet communication method to avoid detection by Israel on smartphones. Their modified devices reportedly entered the nation undetected for months. The incident left nine dead, including numerous Hezbollah fighters and the Iranian ambassador in Beirut, with nearly 3,000 injured. In response, Hezbollah, backed by Iran, expressed desires for retribution against Israel. The Israeli military declined to comment on the occurrences.

The International Commission on Disarmament and Human Rights expressed concerns over the use of explosive-laden pagers in Lebanon and called for a thorough investigation. The Commission urged Israel to provide any relevant information they may have regarding the incident.

Following the explosions, The Commission sent a team of experts to Lebanon to collect evidence and interview witnesses, aiming to uncover the truth behind the incident.

