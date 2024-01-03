Mossad chief wants to "settle accounts" with all planners of the Hamas attack on October 7

This reckoning will "take time, much like after the massacre in Munich, but we will take them wherever they are," Barnea said. "Every Arab mother should know that if her son participated directly or indirectly in the slaughter of October 7, blood will come over his head," the intelligence chief threatened, quoting a verse from the Book of Joshua.

Barnea made his remarks at the funeral of former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir. He had led the "Wrath of God" operation. The aim was to track down and kill those responsible for the Munich Olympic bombing in 1972. A Palestinian commando had killed eleven Israeli athletes at the sporting event.

Barnea issued his threat of retaliation just one day after the killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Aruri in Lebanon. The drone attack in a southern suburb of Beirut, in which al-Aruri died on Tuesday along with his bodyguards, is attributed to Israel. However, the Israeli authorities have not commented on this.

Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, have been at war for almost three months. Following the Hamas attack on October 7, in which, according to Israeli figures, around 1,140 people were killed and around 250 others were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip, Israel announced the destruction of Hamas and the killing of its leaders.

Al-Aruri, whom Israel holds responsible for planning numerous attacks, was elected deputy to Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniya in 2017. This officially made him the Islamist organization's number two.

Source: www.stern.de