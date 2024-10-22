Moscow seeks to engage German diplomats for dialogue concerning NATO's placement.

Following the unveiling of the new NATO maritime headquarters in Rostock, Russia voiced its discontent. The German ambassador was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they expressed their disapproval, labeling the move a breach of agreement. Germany, however, denies these allegations.

In response to the inauguration of the NATO headquarters, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a firm protest, stating that the expansion of NATO's military infrastructure in former East Germany would have undesirable consequences. The deployment of NATO support in the region was deemed another step towards revising the aftermath of World War II and militarizing the country, according to the ministry.

From Russia's perspective, the operation of the NATO headquarters in Rostock infringes upon the Two-plus-Four Treaty of 1990. The treaty, which officially recognized Germany's unification, excluded the stationing of foreign troops on the former GDR's territory. The ministry demanded immediate and thorough clarifications from Berlin.

Berlin refutes Moscow's claims

Meanwhile, Germany challenged Russia's accusations. German ambassador, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow. In the ensuing discussion, Lambsdorff refuted the claim that Germany had breached the Two-plus-Four Treaty with the establishment of the headquarters.

The restructuring of the German maritime command in Rostock to serve as the new NATO Baltic Task Force's "Commander" aligns with the Two-plus-Four Treaty, the Foreign Office spokesperson affirmed. The Rostock command staff, similar to prior arrangements, would consist of both German soldiers and international exchange and liaison officers. The deployment falls under the category of "international cooperation personnel transfers," the spokesperson explained.

Rostock's NATO base is a licensed facility, Lambsdorff further explained to the German Press Agency (dpa) in Moscow. The assignment of German military units to NATO structures is explicitly allowed within the boundaries of the former GDR and Berlin, as stipulated in the Two-plus-Four Treaty, he emphasized. This falls within the treaty's guidelines.

Protests against North Korean soldiers

Lambsdorff also tackled reports of a suspected North Korean troop deployment to Russia during the meeting with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. If these reports hold truth, he denounced this further military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. He also reiterated his protest against the unwarranted labeling of the German Society for Southeast European Studies (DGO) as an "extremist organization." He called upon Russia to rectify the situation at the earliest opportunity.

The new headquarters' functions include planning maritime operations and exercise projects, as well as directing NATO-assigned naval forces in peace, crisis, and war. The opening ceremony was attended by Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Minister President, Manuela Schwesig, and the Inspector of the Navy, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack. The facility aims to provide the alliance with a real-time maritime situation overview of the Baltic Sea region.

In the ongoing dispute, the German Foreign Office reaffirmed that the establishment of the NATO headquarters in Rostock is in compliance with the Two-plus-Four Treaty, citing the use of international cooperation personnel and the licensed status of the facility.

Furthermore, during the discussion with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Lambsdorff addressed the reports of North Korean troops in Russia, expressing his disapproval of any potential military cooperation between the two countries and reiterating his protest against the labeling of the German Society for Southeast European Studies as an "extremist organization."

