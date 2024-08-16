Skip to content
Moscow reports 12 ATACMS missiles fired at the Crimea bridge

Ukraine repeatedly states its intention to destroy Russia's Crimean Bridge once it has the military capability. Latest attempts are said to have failed.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Russia reports the downing of ATACMS missiles over the Crimean bridge. (Archival image)
Ukraine has reportedly attempted once again to destroy the bridge to the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow. According to Russian defense ministry, Russian air defense intercepted twelve ATACMS missiles targeting the bridge. No evidence was provided. These claims are unverifiable by independent sources. However, Ukraine has repeatedly stated its intention to destroy the bridge once it has the military capability, as it was illegally constructed.

The bridge is considered one of the most heavily secured Russian structures, having been targeted and damaged in the past. Russian military has been on high alert since German air force officers discussed the number of cruise missiles needed to destroy the bridge in a conversation intercepted by Moscow.

For Russia, the bridge is the main connection to Crimea, which is now visited by hundreds of thousands of tourists in the summer. Traffic on the bridge is temporarily halted during air alerts.

The Moscow defense ministry also reported intercepting several Ukrainian aerial and sea drone attacks on Crimea. No damages were reported by authorities. There were no initial comments from the Ukrainian side regarding these attacks on the peninsula.

The European Union has expressed concern over the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, particularly regarding the bridge to the Crimea peninsula. The European Union has urged both parties to resort to diplomatic means to resolve their disputes, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region.

