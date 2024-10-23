Moscow remains silent on the matter of North Korean soldiers.

16:42 Putin Highlights Economic Dominance in BRICS Coalition

At the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin positions himself as the leader of a global alliance of states. This group, comprising China and India - the world's two most populous nations - currently contributes 36.7% of global GDP on a purchasing power parity basis, as Putin claims. This percentage is projected to grow further, while the Western economy is predicted to plateau. The economies of the BRICS nations are anticipated to grow by 3.8% in 2024/25, according to forecasts. Putin intends to transform BRICS into a counterbalance to the West, expanding its focus beyond economic and financial affairs to include security policy. Around 30 countries express interest in joining this alliance, Putin mentions.

16:15 Scholz Handles Lindner's Housing Benefit Ideas with Care

The Chancellery responds to Finance Minister Christian Lindner's new suggestions for saving housing costs for individuals receiving citizen's income and Ukrainian refugees, with caution. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has taken note of Lindner's statements, according to his spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. For now, there are no comprehensive government plans on this issue, Hebestreit notes. Lindner suggested aligning social benefits and ceasing citizen's income for Ukrainian refugees, who should instead only receive asylum benefits and job market tools. Lindner also proposed granting Ukrainian refugees a separate legal status and offering a fixed reimbursement for housing costs for those receiving citizen's income.

15:51 USA: Estimated Thousands of North Korean Soldiers in Russia

As per the U.S. government, an estimated "thousands" of North Korean soldiers are present in Russia for training, according to a U.S. government representative. The supposed purpose and potential role of these soldiers in Ukraine are uncertain, the representative states. Click here for more details.

15:41 G7 Group Approves $50 Billion Loan for Ukraine

The G7 major industrialized nations have consented to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion (approximately €46 billion) loan, secured by interest payments from frozen Russian assets, as reported by the U.S. government. The stakeholders have agreed on the specifics, a U.S. government representative reveals. $20 billion will come from the U.S., with the remaining $30 billion contributed by the European Union, Britain, Canada, and Japan.

15:26 France to Begin Delivering Mirage Fighter Jets to Ukraine in 2025

According to "La Tribune", France will deliver three Mirage 2000-5 jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. This information, however, has not been officially confirmed by the Élysée Palace or the Ministry of Armed Forces, the article states. The Mirage 2000 is a French multirole combat aircraft of the fourth generation, developed by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s. The development of the Mirage 2000-5 variant began in the early 1990s. More information can be found here.

14:57 NATO: Evidence of North Korean Soldiers in Russia

NATO asserts that it has evidence that North Korea has dispatched its own soldiers to Russia, according to NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah. Allied nations have reported the deployment of North Korean troops, she explains. "If these troops are intended for combat in Ukraine, this would represent a significant escalation of North Korea's support for Russia's unlawful war," she emphasizes. Previously, the United States had already confirmed intelligence that North Korean troops were stationed in Russia. "If they plan to participate in this conflict on Russia's behalf, then that poses a very serious problem," stressed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. This could have implications not only in Europe but also for the situation in the Indo-Pacific. According to South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has reportedly deployed a total of 3,000 soldiers to Russia. These troops are allegedly being prepared for deployment against Ukraine at military facilities, the agency claims.

14:24: EU Disappointed by BRICS Countries' Roberto Rodriguez and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Peace Proposal Acceptance by Russia Russia accepts the peace proposal by China and Brazil, as discussed at the BRICS summit in Kazan during bilateral talks, as per Interfax, citing a representative from the Russian Presidential Administration. Russia, alongside China, Brazil, and the summit's host, are founding members of the BRICS group. The proposal aims to avoid enlarging the conflict zone and prompt Ukraine and Russia to participate in a peace conference to discuss all peace plans. Although China has repeatedly urged an end to the war in the past, it has never criticized or blamed Russia for the invasion. Before the BRICS summit, the EU urged its participants to press President Putin to put an end to the Ukraine war. "We expect all BRICS summit participants," said an EU spokesperson, addressing more than 20 heads of state and government, "to address President Putin with the necessary convinations."

12:54: Reported Russian Culprits Arrested for Plotting to Bomb Kyiv The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have thwarted a planned terrorist attack in Kyiv, according to the SBU's Telegram channel. In a special operation, two Russian agents were apprehended who were preparing to detonate a homemade explosive device at a crowded location in Kyiv. The SBU's counterintelligence alleges that their goal was to cause as many civilian casualties as possible, spreading panic among citizens. "Russian intelligence services recruited a 20-year-old from Zaporizhzhia looking for easy money through Telegram channels. After recruitment, they provided detailed instructions on assembling an explosive device from improvised components," the message states. She then recruited her 26-year-old companion for collaboration.

11:58: US Evidence Shows Hundreds of North Koreans in Russia for Training South Korea's intelligence agency claims that North Korea has sent hundreds of special forces for training to Russia's Far East in recent weeks, as per the Wall Street Journal. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also confirms this, stating, "We have proof of this." The reasons for their presence remain unclear. "We're still working on that," he said. Russian naval ships are believed to have transported around 1,500 North Korean special forces to Russia this month, with Pyongyang planning to send up to 12,000 soldiers to Russia's aid, according to South Korea's intelligence agency. It is suspected that the agreement was reached in June during Putin's visit to North Korea. Furthermore, North Korea is said to be providing artillery shells to Russia in return for food and fuel. Find more details here.

10:46: Alleged Russian Killer Charged with Ukraine Soldiers' Murder in Munich The General Prosecutor's Office of Munich accuses a Russian man of murder after two Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the Bavarian town of Murnau following an altercation over Ukraine's situation. The 57-year-old is charged with murder, as he openly supports Russian aggression against Ukraine. The incident transpired after a dispute, fueled by the defendant's exaggerated Russian nationalism and offense to his national pride.

10:12: Fiala Promises to Deliver 500,000 Artillery Shells to Ukraine by Year's End A Czech initiative to provide ammunition to Ukraine is progressing, as reported by the CTK news agency. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala confirms that the goal of supplying 500,000 shells to Kyiv by year's end will be achieved, with the assistance of Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Fiala anticipates consistent deliveries in the next year without providing a specific timeline. So far, 15 EU and NATO countries have pledged approximately 1.6 billion euros for the project, aiming to procure up to 800,000 rounds of ammunition from third countries. Other countries contribute through in-kind support, such as transportation assistance. The military material's origin remains confidential.

09:43: West Struggles to Maintain Position Amidst BRICS Summit Clashing Interests According to security expert Joachim Weber, the West should be concerned about its position in light of the differing interests evident at the BRICS summit in Kazan, as well as the criticism of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' participation, which Weber finds unjustified.

11:18 Bazhaev Persists on EU Sanctions List, Retains Italian Luxury RetreatDespite being listed on the EU sanctions roster, Russian oligarch Musa Bazhaev still maintained ownership of a lavish Sardinia retreat over two months later, as reported by the Financial Times. This information was disclosed in Retivia Investments' annual report from Cyprus, which owns the prestigious Hotel Forte Village and assets worth over 700 million euros in Sardinia. The report raises questions about why Italian authorities did not act to freeze Bazhaev's assets within a few weeks of his addition to the EU sanctions list on April 8, 2022. It was common knowledge that Bazhaev had been Forte Village's owner since at least 2014. Furthermore, an alleged sale of Retivia Investments to a Bazhaev relative, dated back to February 25, 2022, the day following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was found to be inaccurate in the Cypriot business registry.

10:38 Profligacy in Russia - Over 3500 Tanks Lost near PokrovskBesides squandering soldiers, often denigrated as "cannon fodder" by Western experts, Russia is also wasting military equipment in the conflict. According to Oryx portal, since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost nearly 3500 tanks, in addition to 5500 armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. The numbers continue to mount, despite Russia's apparent momentum. In its offensive towards Pokrovsk, the Kremlin has lost 545 tanks and over 1000 infantry fighting vehicles in the past year. Pokrovsk, a former city of 50,000 inhabitants and an essential transport hub, has witnessed significant material expenditure. Although Russia has increased tank production, it is unable to keep pace with the losses. Moreover, the repair and maintenance capabilities of tanks and armored vehicles are finite, with older models from the 1950s and 1960s being deployed on the Russian side.

10:16 Deepening Relations - Rheinmetall to Establish Artillery Factory in the UKRheinmetall, a major defense conglomerate, will construct a new artillery factory in the UK, marking a strengthening of ties between Britain and Germany in the defense sector. The two nations have agreed upon collaboration on various defense projects across various domains - air, land, sea, space, and cyber, as announced by the UK's Ministry of Defense. The location for the factory is yet to be determined, and production is anticipated to start in 2027, supplying the British Army and global allies with the first guns. This alliance is fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the 32 NATO nations aiming to bolster their military forces and improve cooperation.

09:44 North Korean Deployment Speculation - Rutte Awaits Evidence, Ukraine Sets Deployment DateNATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is yet to confirm reports of North Korean troops involvement in Russia's Ukraine conflict: "I can't confirm that at present. We will be updated by South Korea at the beginning of next week," Rutte stated at a press conference. South Korea will dispatch experts to brief the North Atlantic Council on this subject by the start of next week. Once they present their findings, it will be established if North Korea is supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Previously, South Korea's national intelligence service claimed that Pyongyang was sending troops to Russia to participate in the Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, indicated that the first North Korean troops are expected to arrive in the Kursk region today. Ukrainian forces had previously invaded the region and captured numerous settlements and Russian soldiers as prisoners of war.

09:12 Non-fulfillment of Putin's Pledge - Guterres attending BRICS Summit

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS summit, as stated by local authorities. The Kremlin had announced that Guterres would be greeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit. The last interaction between Guterres and Putin took place shortly after Russia began its military offensive against Ukraine. At that time, Putin assured Guterres of a "positive" resolution to negotiations with Ukraine. However, since then, there have been no official discussions between Moscow and Kyiv, and their positions appear mutually exclusive. Guterres will reaffirm his stance on the Ukraine conflict and conditions for a just peace based on the UN Charter and resolutions, as highlighted by his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq. Guterres aims to mediate the conflict. In February, he stated that territorial annexation "has no place in the contemporary world."

08:30 Controversial Baltic Command - German Ambassador in Moscow Meets with Kremlin

The creation of a Baltic Command base in Rostock has drawn criticism from the Russian Kremlin. The Two-plus-four Treaty was referenced as justification for summoning the German ambassador in Moscow, who denies the allegations. In response, he offers sharp criticism of the situation. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz reports.

A poll conducted by a Russian institution reveals that Russian President Vladimir Putin has substantial backing from the public, despite some citizens not concurring with certain actions taken by the Kremlin, such as the conflict in Ukraine. The results, released by Meduza and Current Time on September 13, were derived from a survey conducted between September 10 and 17 by the independent Russian polling agency Chronicles. The survey indicates that 78% of respondents approve of Putin's presidency in general, yet they urge the authorities to address issues that contradict Putin's actions, such as:

domestic social and economic problems (83%)

a peace agreement with Ukraine featuring reciprocal concessions (61%)

improving relations with Western countries (43%)

07:12 Overnight Drone Attack in Crimea - Russia: All Aircraft Downed

Russian forces asserted that they had neutralized 14 Ukrainian drones during the night. Ten of these drones were reportedly shot down in the Crimean region, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Additionaldrone-like vessels were intercepted in the Black Sea as they headed towards Crimea.

06:02 Proposal for Special Status for Ukrainian Refugees - Germany

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner suggested a new legal status for Ukrainian refugees in order to reduce expenses for welfare programs and create opportunities for more recipients to join the workforce. Lindner stated in an interview with "Wirtschaftswoche" that "we should contemplate a special status for Ukrainian refugees." His vision involves a blend of "asylum benefits combined with the labor market tools of welfare assistance." This would entail that asylum seekers would be exempt from undergoing an asylum process, yet they would not receive welfare benefits by default, which are intended to provide a minimal socio-economic existence with involvement in society, even without employment.

05:15 Offer to Mediate Between Putin and Ukraine - India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to propose mediating in the Ukraine conflict during a meeting with Russian President Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. Modi expressed his support for an "early restoration of peace and stability" in Ukraine. Although India hasn't served as a mediator in the conflict, the United Arab Emirates, a recent member, has successfully facilitated prisoner exchanges.

03:33 New Corruption Scandal: Bribes Taken from Ukrainian Conscripts

During investigations into corruption related to service in the Ukrainian military, authorities discovered approximately 416,000 euros in cash and valuables during a raid on the head of a healthcare commission in Nikolayev, Ukraine. The head of the medical commission for granting disability certifications is accused of helping individuals avoid military duty by offering them phony disability certificates in exchange for bribes. Bribery has been prevalent in Ukraine to circumvent military service or secure release permits.

02:00 Expectation of First North Korean Troops Arrival in Kursk - Ukraine

The head of Ukraine's military intelligence service, HUR, Kyrylo Budanov, anticipates the arrival of North Korean soldiers in the town of Kursk in Russia by today. Budanov expressed uncertainty about the precise number of troops and their equipment. North Korea has denied reports of joining Russia's side in the war.

00:06 Call for Increased NATO Defense Spending Target - Estonia

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal urged NATO allies to set a higher defense spending target, recommending 2.5% of GDP as an objective for all allies. Michal argued that the current target of 2% does not reflect the current security scenario and that increasing the common objective would send a message to adversaries and allies that their resolve should not be tested.

22:20 Protest against the Collaboration with Russian Nuclear Company in Lower Saxony

Fearing that Lingen could eventually become an extension of the Russian nuclear industry, anti-nuclear protesters are planning a demonstration due to potential cooperation between a Russian nuclear energy firm and a fuel rod factory in Lower Saxony. Alexander Vent of the Lingen Alliance AgiEL (Anti-nuclear activists in the Emsland) worries that "Lingen will eventually become an extension of the Russian nuclear industry." The French company ANF (Advanced Nuclear Fuels) is set to manufacture fuel rods for Soviet-style nuclear power plants in Eastern Europe at the Lingen site, which has been producing fuel rods for European nuclear power plants for over four decades. To produce Russian-type fuel rods, the French ANF parent firm Framatome plans to collaborate with a subsidiary of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom. According to anti-nuclear activists, such cooperation would render them dependent on the Kremlin's goodwill over the long term.

21:55 Establishment of NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse - Soon Operational

The construction of the new NATO-Ukraine command headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany, is progressing according to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. He believes the command could become operational by the end of the year, as he noted after meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Tallinn. Many allies have contributed personnel, and work is ongoing. The new NATO-Ukraine command, known as NSATU (NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), was agreed upon during the NATO summit in Washington last summer. Its main responsibilities will include coordinating weapons deliveries and training activities for the Ukrainian armed forces.

21:07 Lindner: EU set to contribute approximately 18 billion to Ukraine loanAs shared by Finance Minister Lindner, the EU is planning to contribute around 18 billion euros towards an international loan for Ukraine. The FDP leader emphasized during a New York visit that they are on the brink of a significant breakthrough in supporting Ukraine this week. He expresses gratitude for the anticipated 20 billion dollar contribution from the USA, stating that this sets the stage for the EU's own 18 billion euro support. The loan, totaling 50 billion US dollars, was agreed upon by the G7 nations at their June summit and will be secured by interest payments from frozen Russian assets. An agreement is predicted by week's end.

20:49 Zelensky: Amount of pressure on North Korea is insufficientGiven the possibility of North Korean soldiers being deployed alongside Russia in conflict, Ukrainian President Zelensky has urged international pressure on North Korea's leadership. Zelensky, in a video message, expressed that if North Korea can influence the European war, then the current pressure on the regime is evidently not enough. He emphasized that both Pyongyang and Moscow disregard human lives. Such an expansion of the Russian military campaign needs to be obstructed. Reports suggesting Russia may bolster its troops with North Koreans have circulated for days. South Korea itself has warned of this based on intelligence reports. Zelensky also mentioned the training of two North Korean military units, potentially even two brigades with 6,000 soldiers each.

20:12 Kremlin: Putin and Xi discussed Ukraine and the WestRussia's President Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping reportedly had a lengthy discussion about the Ukraine conflict and their relations with the West at the BRICS summit of emerging economies, as per Kremlin statements. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov explained that as their interests are under attack by Western states, there were topics to address. He noted that Moscow and Beijing share similar perspectives and approaches in international politics. Peskov described the conversation between Putin and Xi Jinping as detailed but provided only vague information regarding its content. He merely said that both leaders devoted substantial time to the topic of the Ukraine conflict without elaborating.

19:39 South Korea to inform NATO on North Korea's support for RussiaSouth Korean representatives are set to visit NATO's Brussels headquarters later this week to brief the allies on their findings regarding North Korea's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte mentioned during a press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal that the main focus will be whether North Korea is also supplying troops to Ukraine, which would represent a major and significant escalation. Rutte commented that he cannot currently confirm North Korean soldier involvement in the conflict. However, they will receive the latest South Korean data early next week.

19:08 Decline in German and Polish public support for Ukraine aidRecent German-Polish barometer results have shown a significant decrease in public support for military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine since the onset of Russia's invasion, with 58% of Germans initially backing military aid, 23% opposed. Currently, 49% support military aid, while 31% oppose it. The figure in Poland was 63% approval for military aid to Kyiv, with 20% opposition. Immediately after the war began in March 2022, 87% of Germans supported military aid, with only 5% opposition.

