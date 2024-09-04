- Moscow-originated deepfakes: United States takes action against election manipulation

The United States accuses Russia of interfering in its current presidential election campaign and has retaliated with a set of sanctions. Several individuals and organizations, including RT representatives from the Russian state-owned broadcaster, have been penalized by the USA. The State Department of the United States declared that they would limit visas for workers from Kremlin-backed media organizations linked to covert attempts at influence. Furthermore, the U.S. government announced a reward for information on a Russian hacker group accused of election interference.

Severe accusations against Moscow - directly from the top

As per the U.S. government's analysis, attempts at manipulation originate from the highest levels in Moscow. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland alleged that the inner circle around Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin had instructed Russian PR firms to disseminate disinformation and state-sponsored narratives as part of a campaign to influence the U.S. presidential elections in 2024.

The Treasury Department stated that actors backed by the Russian state had been employing various methods, such as artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and targeted disinformation, for a long time to undermine trust in the elections-related processes and institutions in the U.S. In early 2024, RT's leadership reportedly began covertly recruiting unwitting American influencers from social media for influence attempts. RT used a shell company to conceal its involvement or that of the Russian government.

The primary objective of these influence efforts through various means was also to disseminate Russian government propaganda in the USA and to undermine support for Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia.

The National Security Council's communications director, John Kirby, stated: "RT is no longer merely a propaganda tool of the Kremlin." The broadcaster is being used to advance covert Russian influence efforts. The goal is to sow discord, spread disinformation, and propagate narratives beneficial to Russia while damaging Ukraine.

Those affected by the sanctions include RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonian and other members of the broadcaster's leadership. As a result of the sanctions, any assets belonging to the targeted individuals in the U.S. will be frozen. Business dealings with them will be prohibited for U.S. citizens. International business will also become significantly more challenging for those targeted due to the sanctions.

An ongoing issue

Moscow had previously meddled in U.S. elections, according to official American statements. According to U.S. intelligence agencies, Russia supported Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election while harming Democrat Joe Biden. Russia also interfered in the 2016 election to support Trump and thwart Democrat Hillary Clinton, as per U.S. security agencies. A special counsel later investigated possible illegal coordination between Russia and Trump's team, but found no substantial evidence.

Kirby pointed out that the U.S. government's countermeasures aim to make such influence attempts more difficult. "Will it make it completely impossible? Probably not, as they will find loopholes."

Not the only problem

Kirby emphasized that Russia is not the only nation attempting to destabilize American democracy. Garland also warned of increasing aggressive Iranian activities during the current election campaign.

U.S. intelligence agencies have recently accused Iran of hacking into the internal communications of Trump's campaign team. The Iranians allegedly attempted to gain access to individuals with direct ties to both Republican and Democratic campaign teams. "These activities, including thefts and leaks, aim to influence the U.S. election process," a security agency report stated. Iran is making an attempt to "stir discord and undermine trust in our democratic institutions." Even the campaign team of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has recently reported being under a foreign cyberattack.

The U.S. State Department's sanctions against Kremlin-backed media organizations specifically target those from The Kremlin.The alleged Russian hacker group accused of election interference is believed to operate from within The Kremlin.

Read also: