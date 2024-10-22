Moscow is issuing directives for the German ambassador to relocate to the Baltic Sea Command.

Upon the unveiling of the new naval base in Rostock, Russia voiced strong objections, leading to a call for the German ambassador to appear at the Russian Foreign Ministry. This was in response to what Russia perceived as a contravention of the agreement, with the establishment of the naval base considered a breach of contract. Germany, on the other hand, denied these allegations.

At the Russian Foreign Ministry, the German ambassador was briefed on Moscow's strict condemnation of the base's opening, which was attributed to Germany's decision-making. The Russian ministerial statement cited the development as having potentially harmful consequences for NATO's expansion in former East Germany.

The inauguration of the "NATO support point" was viewed by Russia as an additional step towards challenging the outcome of World War II and the militarization of the country. From Russia's standpoint, the operation of the base in Rostock transgressed the Two-plus-Four Treaty of 1990, which prohibited the presence of "foreign troops" on the territories of the former GDR. Russia demanded an immediate explanation from Berlin regarding the matter.

Germany's Counterargument

However, Germany countered Russia's charges. Berlin affirmed that the German ambassador had been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. During the conversation, the ambassador firmly rejected the assertion that Germany had violated the Two-plus-Four Treaty due to the management of the base.

According to the German spokesperson, the reconfiguration of the German maritime command staff in Rostock to the new NATO Baltic Task Force "Commander" was in compliance with the Two-plus-Four Treaty. The spokesperson further explained that the command staff in Rostock would, as previously, include both German soldiers and foreign exchange and liaison officers. This, he claimed, amounted to "a single posting of personnel from other NATO member states within the framework of international cooperation."

Allegations of North Korean Soldiers

During his meeting at the ministry, the German ambassador also addressed allegations of North Korean soldiers' alleged deployment to Russia. Should these reports be confirmed, he condemned this further military alliance between Russia and North Korea with utmost severity. He also reiterated his protest against the "wholly unjustified classification" of the German Society for Eastern European Studies (DGO) as an "extremist organization" and requested that Russia reverse this decision as soon as possible.

The new base is responsible for planning maritime operations and exercises as well as commanding NATO-assigned naval forces during both peacetime, crisis, and war. The dedication ceremony was attended by Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Minister President Manuela Schwesig and the Inspector of the Navy, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack. The base aims to provide the alliance with a real-time maritime situation report of the Baltic Sea region at all times.

At the discussion with the Russian Foreign Ministry, Germany argued that their management of the base was in accordance with the Two-plus-Four Treaty, viewing the reconfiguration of the command staff as a single posting of personnel from other NATO member states, which they termed as 'other' nations.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the German ambassador expressed his concerns about the alleged deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia, considering it a serious matter that requires immediate attention and action, referring to the presence of 'other' foreign forces.

Read also: