Moscow is appointing a German diplomat for talks regarding NATO command leadership.

After the unveiling of the new naval base in Rostock, Russia has lodged a strong complaint. The German ambassador has been called to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Moscow is critical of the relocation as a breach of terms. Germany, however, denies these allegations.

In response to the unveiling of the maritime base in Rostock, initiated by Germany, the Russian government called in the German ambassador to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The ministry criticized the move as "forceful objection to the opening of the NATO base," the ministry stated.

"The expansion of NATO military infrastructure in East Germany will have severe repercussions," the statement read. The establishment of a NATO support point on the territory of the former German Democratic Republic is another step towards "the distortion of the outcomes of World War II and the militarization of the country," the ministry further said.

From Russia's standpoint, the establishment of the naval base in Rostock contradicts the Two-plus-Four Treaty of 1990. The treaty, which recognized Germany's unification internationally, forbade the presence of "foreign military forces" on the territory of the former German Democratic Republic. "We have demanded prompt and comprehensive clarifications from Berlin," the ministry said.

Berlin refutes Russia's assertions

While Russia raised objections, the German Foreign Office countered these claims. A spokesperson for the Foreign Office confirmed in Berlin that German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff had been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. During the conversation, Lambsdorff "firmly rejected" the claim that Germany had breached the Two-plus-Four Treaty by establishing the base.

The transformation of the German maritime command staff in Rostock into the new NATO Baltic Task Force "Commander" was "in accordance with the Two-plus-Four Treaty," the spokesperson said. "The command staff in Rostock, as before, would comprise both German soldiers and foreign exchange and liaison officers. It concerns 'the individual assignment of personnel from other NATO member states within the framework of international cooperation'."

The base is permitted, German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff also informed the German Press Agency (dpa) in Moscow. "The assignment of German military units under NATO structures is expressly permitted in the territory of the former German Democratic Republic and Berlin, as per the Two-plus-Four Treaty," he reiterated. This falls below the threshold of the contract.

Controversy over North Korean soldiers

Lambsdorff also discussed reports of suspected deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia during his meeting at the ministry. If these reports are true, he "strongly condemns" this further military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. He also reiterated his opposition to the "entirely unjustified classification" of the German Society for East European Studies (DGO) as an "extremist organization" and urged Russia to revoke this classification as soon as possible.

The new base is responsible for planning maritime operations and exercises, as well as commanding NATO-assigned naval forces in peacetime, crisis, and war. The inauguration was also attended by Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's Minister President Manuela Schwesig and the Inspector of the Navy, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack. Its purpose is to provide the alliance with a real-time maritime situation picture of the Baltic Sea region.

