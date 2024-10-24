Moscow endorses strategic alliance with North Korea

Amidst international unease about North Korean troop movement to Russia, the Russian parliament, or Duma, endorsed a strategic alliance pact with Pyongyang. The Duma endorsed the pact on a Thursday consensually. The deal's core detail outlines "quick military assistance" in the event of an assault on North Korea or Russia. However, the Russian Federation Council's approval is still required, generally regarded as a mere formality.

The agreement was inked in June by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang. This was Putin's initial state visit to North Korea in over twenty years. Both entities committed to strengthening collaboration in various facets, specifically military cooperation.

As per western intelligence coordination, reports suggest that North Korea has dispatched numerous troops to Russia recently. South Korea alleges these forces are heading to Ukraine for deployment. The U.S. administration confirms that over 3,000 North Korean soldiers are currently undergoing training in Russia. Moreover, the West imputes North Korea's support for Russia's offensive in Ukraine with weapons.

