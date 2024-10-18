Moscow announces regaining control over Kursk region

Russia encounters unexpected setbacks in the Kursk region in late July, losing territories to Ukraine. Fierce battles ensue for each hamlet. Russia mobilizes 50,000 soldiers and acknowledges substantial Ukrainian casualties.

Russian forces claim to have reclaimed Ukrainian-occupied hamlets in the Kursk region. Ukrainian troops allegedly abandoned their outposts at Ljubimowka, fearing encirclement. These developments were reported by Russia's state news agency TASS, citing military insiders. Fleeing Ukrainians were reportedly bombarded by drone-launched grenades.

This retreat happened near the village of Tolsty Lug. The Russian Telegram channel Mash reported significant Ukrainian losses, with around 50 dead and many captured. However, these figures remain unverified and unconfirmed by Ukrainian sources.

Current reports suggest Ukrainian forces are being steadily forced back from the Russian territory they invaded in late July. Russia's strategy, employing approximately 50,000 troops, aims to fragment the Ukrainian-controlled area into various enclaves.

Bringing the Conflict to Russia

Ukraine's shock incursion into Russia's Kursk region in late July represented the initial time ground combat reached Russian soil. Strategically, the objective was to maintain a portion of Russia as a bargaining chip for future peace talks. Military specialists debate this offensive due to Ukraine's meager defense in its east, where Russian forces have been progressing for weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to sustain his army's activities in the Russian border area of Kursk. A provision in the "Victory Plan" presented to the Ukrainian parliament for the first time on Wednesday calls for expanding the conflict into Russian territory. Zelenskyy believes this would bolster Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion and turn Russian public opinion against the Kremlin.

"This is plausible: to defend our positions on the battlefield in Ukraine - and simultaneously, bring the conflict back onto Russian soil, so that the Russians can truly experience what conflict means," Zelenskyy informed parliament in Kyiv. His aim, he said, is to redirect Russian animosity towards the Kremlin.

The Commission expresses concern over Ukraine's strategic move to infiltrate Russia's Kursk region, potentially escalating the conflict. The Commission urges both nations to abide by international laws and negotiate peacefully to avoid further loss of life and territory.

Read also: