Leisure time - More youth hostel visits in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

The youth hostels in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland reached a new overnight stay high last year. There were almost 970,000 overnight stays in 2023, Jacob Geditz, CEO of the youth hostels in both states, announced on Thursday. This is around 122,000 more overnight stays than in the previous year, an increase of almost 15 percent. According to Geditz, the youth hostels noticed the biggest increase among groups, clubs and organizations. The youth hostel in Koblenz at Ehrenbreitstein Fortress reported a new record number of overnight stays. Guests slept there over 30,000 times in 2023.

According to Geditz, the outlook for the coming year is also positive. The youth hostels expect to record equally good or even better figures in 2024. One challenge, however, is the rising costs in all areas. "Rising costs cannot be passed on in full to guests to prevent a slump in the number of overnight stays," said the Chairman. In addition, the youth hostels were an attractive offer for families in particular, who were also affected by the rising cost of living.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de