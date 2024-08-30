- More young individuals receiving judicialpenalties,Leading Minister perceives a shift in trend

After several years of decrease, the number of minors facing criminal charges in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2023 saw a resurgence. A total of 1,229 juvenile offenders, all between the ages of 14 and 17, were documented in the preceding year, as reported by Justice Minister Herbert Mertin in Mainz. In contrast, there were 981 juvenile offenders convicted the year prior. Mertin declared this to be a turning point.

Whether this trend will continue is uncertain. The scope of incidents leading to increased convictions among juveniles ranges from property crimes to violations of sexual autonomy to physical harm.

Six life sentences were handed down in the previous year.

The statistics also indicate a rise in convictions for violent crimes and offenses against sexual autonomy. In 2023, 2,548 convictions were recorded for violent crimes, a 7% increase from the year prior. However, the baseline for 2022 was the lowest value in the past 25 years, the ministry disclosed.

Five murder convictions were issued throughout the state, each resulting in a life sentence. Additionally, eleven convictions were made for manslaughter or attempted murder, and one life sentence was imposed for an attempt on life.

In total, 532 people were convicted in the past year for offenses against sexual autonomy, including twelve women. The year's values surpassed those of 2008 and the previous two years. In 2023, 89 such convictions related to child sexual abuse, 254 to the dissemination of pornographic writings or content, and 78 to sexual harassment.

The minister also acknowledged an increase in right-wing extremist crimes, although the statistics do not directly provide information on such crimes. The ministry explained that many individual offenses likely fall into this category. For instance, 78 convictions were made for endangering the democratic constitutional state – which includes the distribution of propaganda materials from unconstitutional and terrorist organizations – after 53 in the previous year. Furthermore, 43 people were convicted for incitement (previous year: 38).

In all, 30,129 people were convicted in Rhineland-Palatinate in the past year, a 0.9% increase from 2022. This was in contrast to 955 (previous year: 863) acquittals. The proportion of men among the convicted was 81.5% in 2023.

According to the ministry, the proportion of foreign or stateless individuals among all convicted persons was 32.5% in 2023. Excluding offenses against the Residence Act and the Asylum Act, which can only be committed by foreigners or stateless individuals, the proportion drops to 31.7%. The number of these convicted individuals was 9,549 (previous year: 9,026).

Mertin attributed the rise in some offenses, such as petty larceny, to the fact that coronavirus-related restrictions that were in place in previous years have since been lifted. He added, "We must also consider that the social climate in Germany can play a role."

Fraud for profit, often known as the "grandparent scam," involves instances where scammers pose as close relatives over the phone, typically preying on the elderly, and requesting money. Many such crimes are committed using mobile phones, Mertin explained.

In recent years, a method called "cell tower dumping" has been significant in identifying perpetrators. This involves gathering movement data from mobile users present in a particular cell tower area at a specific time. However, the Federal Court of Justice ruled in January that this method is not permissible in pursuing such crimes. Now, the Conference of Justice Ministers must address this issue to prompt the federal legislature to revise the law.

